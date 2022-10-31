Bonn police investigating : Car of 19-year-old shot at several times in Tannenbusch

Bullet holes were not limited to the rear of the car. Foto: Polizei Bonn

Tannenbusch Several shots were fired at a car in Tannenbusch which belonged to a 19-year-old male. He was not injured in the shooting but it left police with a mystery to unravel.

A car that was shot at in Bonn-Tannenbusch is proving to be puzzling for police. At least six bullet holes can be seen in police photos but according to the authorities, there is no evidence of injuries so far. Witnesses are needed to shed light on what happened.

On Sunday at around 2 a.m., an anonymous caller had rung the control center of the Bonn police and reported that a VW Golf had been shot at two hours earlier at around midnight on “Oppelner Strasse”. The person calling in the tip also gave the location of the car at that time, the street “Im Tannenbusch”. What’s strange according to police spokesman Robert Scholten is that no one reported the shooting before that. Apart from the anonymous caller, there had been no calls to the police about the shooting.

Shortly after the anonymous tip-off, police patrols located the car on the street “Im Tannenbusch”, it had been damaged by several bullet holes. Two hours later, at around 4 a.m., the 19-year-old who owns the car appeared. "The man, who is known to the police, did not show any obvious signs of injury," was the word from police headquarters. The young man is reportedly known for being involved in property crimes, according to GA information.

Based on a statement from him, the anonymous tip and evidence gathered by police, they believe that this is what happened: At around midnight, the 19-year-old was standing with his car on “Oppelner Strasse”. The perpetrators must then have fired several times at the 19-year-old's VW Golf from a passing car. The 19-year-old was not hit by any bullet. The perpetrators then fled the scene, the 19-year-old drove his car to the street "Im Tannenbusch", where he parked the car.

As investigations progressed, the vehicle was seized. A homicide squad headed by Detective Chief Inspector Dietmar Kaiser has been assigned to the case. Public prosecutor Carola Stangier is also investigating the case.

According to the current state of the investigation, the vehicle from which the shot was fired can be described as follows: Golf-8-Class (GTI). According to police, the type of vehicle is not clear. It is said to have a conspicuous dark blue-violet paint job.

Police are still looking into possible motives for the crime. Anyone who may have witnessed something between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. which could be related to the crime, or anyone who has further knowledge that could be helpful is asked to call: 0228-150 to the Bonn police or the local criminal investigation department. The investigation continues.

Original text: Richard Bongartz, Sebastian Fink