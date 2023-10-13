Cambio, Scouter and Grüne Flotte Car sharing in Bonn could become more user-friendly
Bonn · Three companies are expanding car sharing services in Bonn with new stations and more vehicles. But a technical hurdle still makes car sharing unnecessarily complicated for users. This could soon change.
The three car sharing companies Cambio, Grüne Flotte and Scouter have been building up their car sharing services in the city of Bonn since the summer of 2023. To get it rolling, the city administration designated 155 parking spaces at 73 stations for the shared cars and opened for tender. Those car sharing parking spaces are no longer be available to other car users. In return, the car sharing services pay a monthly fee per parking space and provide a fleet of cars that can be rented by the hour via app for a fee.
At this juncture, new car sharing users face a technical hurdle that makes it a bit tricky when wanting to rent from the different providers: each company has its own app. "It is not possible to use the vehicles of the Grüne Flotte (Green Fleet) or Scouter or vice versa via our app," confirms a Cambio spokeswoman in response to a GA query.
Since it can happen at any time that cars from one service are all out, "car sharers" are sometimes dependent on using more than one provider. This means that those who do not plan ahead or have only a few stations in their area have to be registered with several different services just in case. This is not exactly user-friendly because one has to have three different apps from the three different car sharing services, each of them requiring registration and any registration fees.
Each car sharing company in Bonn has its own app
So users have a choice of car sharing services but it does take some effort to use all three. Still, other providers have shown that it is possible to book car sharing from different companies using the same app. Nina Talaj from Scouter reports: "We are currently a partner in the Flinkster network. Throughout Germany and Europe, all vehicles from the Flinkster network (that's more than 350 cities) can be booked via Scouter." Flinkster is a Deutsche Bahn car sharing service. It costs more than the other car sharing services in Bonn, but offers a larger network in return.
In Bonn, the services Cambio and Grüne Flotte are not connected to it
At Scouter, changes are also on the horizon: "Technically, it is not yet possible for us to provide cross usage with Cambio and Grüne Flotte for our customers. However, that will change at the beginning of 2024," Talaj reveals. It’s not only about technical feasibility, what the companies want is also a consideration: "Whether the other services in Bonn want to participate in networking and cooperation would still have to be discussed," says the Scouter employee.
Until then, those using car sharing services will have to continue to rely on one provider or install several apps. For the city of Bonn, expanded car sharing services are an important component in achieving the desired mobility turnaround. The aim is to enable Bonn's citizens to participate more sustainably and efficiently in transportation by car, bus, train, and bicycle.
(Orig. text: Dominik Knur / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)