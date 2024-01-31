New city fees Car sharing provider Miles withdraws from Bonn
Bonn · From February, there will be no more hire cars from the provider Miles on the streets of Bonn. This is the company's response to the framework conditions set by the city. However, a return is not entirely out of the question.
The streetscape in the federal city will change a little on 1 February. This is because the approximately 130 rental vehicles from the car sharing provider "Miles" will no longer be rolling across the asphalt on Bonn's streets from February. According to a spokesperson, the reason for the withdrawal of the black-painted cars with the white company logo is "the difficult and now worsening conditions for stationless car sharing in Bonn".
Many users regret the company's withdrawal from the federal city, explains "Miles". This includes Marat Smirnov, who rented a vehicle from the provider once a week for longer trips or the weekly shop. "There is only one provider in Bonn that is so convenient, fast and cheap," says Smirnov, who comes from St Petersburg. "My wife would now like to buy a car, but I don't think we really need one in Bonn because it would just stand around six days a week and be much more expensive." Last year, they spent around 1000 Euro on hire cars from "Miles". Far less money than the father would probably have to spend on a car of his own.
Free-floating instead of station-bound
In eleven other German cities and three Belgian cities, car hire provider "Miles" offers users the option of renting their vehicles independently of a station. With the so-called "free-floating" system, the vehicle fleet is not tied to specially rented parking spaces, but is "free-floating" and picked up and parked where the vehicle was last used. Within a defined area, this applies not only to hire cars, but also to e-scooters, scooters and bicycles.
On the one hand, the hire vehicle company "Miles" struggled with the extensive restrictions on parking in residents' and short-term parking zones as well as the high cost burden of parking and special usage fees. "In view of all these reasons, we unfortunately do not see any realistic prospects for a successful continuation of our station-independent car sharing in Bonn for the time being," says the company.
City sets up 155 parking spaces for rental vehicles
In addition to the "Umherschwebe" model from "Miles", there are other providers of rental vehicles in Bonn that offer their fleets from established car sharing stations. Last year, the city of Bonn set up 155 parking spaces at more than 70 locations in public spaces. Three companies pay corresponding fees for the use of the parking spaces. With the new special fee regulations, which are expected to come into force at the end of February 2024, the city wants to create fair framework conditions and regulate free-floating rental mobility.
The previously different models - parking fees for free-floating, location costs for station-based services - will then be replaced by special user fees in favour of equal treatment. An exemption from parking fees for free-floating providers was decided accordingly. In future, they will also be able to park free of charge in paid parking zones or in car parks with a required resident's permit. The new costs for special use, which are to be paid monthly, are due for this. They amount to 88.53 Euro per car (6.22 Euro/month per e-scooter and 0.49 Euro/month per bicycle).
Whether the parking of rental vehicles in public spaces constitutes special use is not regulated uniformly throughout Germany. In introducing the special charges, the Bonn city council is following the case law in NRW. The Cologne Administrative Court and the Higher Administrative Court of North Rhine-Westphalia have recently assumed that this is a special use, "as the vehicles are not parked there primarily for the purpose of transport, but primarily to initiate the rental". Meanwhile, car hire company "Miles" criticises the legal situation in NRW and makes it clear that it does not have to pay any special charges at any other location.
Conditions for providers are not harsh, but fair
In addition to the rental company "Miles", which promises shorter journeys to the rental vehicles with its floating concept, "Cambio", "Stattauto", "Scout" and "Grüne Flotte" also offer the station-based rental model for Bonn residents. Spokesperson Tanya Bullmann from "Cambio" believes that the free-floating system would bring even more traffic into the city and that the sometimes short rental times are more of a substitute for public transport or taxis. According to him, the station-based vehicles are more of an alternative to private or business cars and could therefore save parking space.
"The city of Bonn is finally regulating and is doing its homework for public spaces," says Bullmann. Previously, there was regulatory freedom for the non-stationary offer, which would have given Miles a competitive advantage. The spokesperson counters Miles' accusation that the city of Bonn has tightened the conditions with the statement that there is now finally a fair framework that other cities should take as a model.
Return not completely ruled out
Meanwhile, the city of Bonn regrets the withdrawal of the "Miles" fleet from the federal city, but will continue to focus on expanding the car sharing service. Should the general conditions improve again in the provider's favour, Miles could also consider returning to the federal city.
Original text: Jonas Dirker and Viktor Müller
Translation: Mareike Graepel