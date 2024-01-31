New city fees Car sharing provider Miles withdraws from Bonn

Many users regret the company's withdrawal from the federal city, explains "Miles". This includes Marat Smirnov, who rented a vehicle from the provider once a week for longer trips or the weekly shop. "There is only one provider in Bonn that is so convenient, fast and cheap," says Smirnov, who comes from St Petersburg. "My wife would now like to buy a car, but I don't think we really need one in Bonn because it would just stand around six days a week and be much more expensive." Last year, they spent around 1000 Euro on hire cars from "Miles". Far less money than the father would probably have to spend on a car of his own.