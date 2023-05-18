Residents are annoyed Car sharing vehicles block parking spaces in Limperich

Car sharing in Bonn

A total of 71 vehicles are provided by the providers Cambio, Grüne Flotte, Scouter and Stattauto. These fall under station-based car sharing. This means that the user can pick up a carsharing car at a specific location and must then park it again at the pick-up location. In this way, other customers find the car at a designated parking space.

It is not possible to clearly quantify how many vehicles Miles offers in Bonn: Bonn, Duisburg, Düsseldorf and Cologne share a common business area. This means that it is possible to park a Miles vehicle rented in Bonn in Düsseldorf - or vice versa. In total, around 9000 Miles cars are in use.