Fire brigade call out : Car triggers alarm in Bonn market garage

The empty market garage. Foto: Horst Müller

Bonn The fire alarm system of the market garage in Bonn was triggered on Tuesday morning. However, it quickly became clear on site that no fire had broken out.

On Tuesday morning, the fire alarm system of the Marktgarage in Bonn's city centre triggered an alarm. According to the fire brigade, the all-clear was quickly given.

Steam rose from a car in the garage and caused the alarm. There was no danger at any time, the fire brigade stressed.