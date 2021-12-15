Corona Pandemic : Carnival associations in NRW cancel parties and meetings

Meetings and parties will have to be cancelled again this season. Foto: Frank Homann

Düsseldorf Carnival in North Rhine-Westphalia will not take place as usual this season either due to the Corona pandemic. The associations have agreed to forego indoor events.

Carnival will not be able to take place as usual this session because of the Corona pandemic, according to NRW Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU). Wüst said on Tuesday after a meeting with representatives of the organised carnival that events with large numbers of people in confined indoor spaces would not be responsible in the coming months.