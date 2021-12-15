Corona Pandemic : Carnival associations in NRW cancel parties and meetings
Düsseldorf Carnival in North Rhine-Westphalia will not take place as usual this season either due to the Corona pandemic. The associations have agreed to forego indoor events.
Carnival will not be able to take place as usual this session because of the Corona pandemic, according to NRW Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU). Wüst said on Tuesday after a meeting with representatives of the organised carnival that events with large numbers of people in confined indoor spaces would not be responsible in the coming months.
This applies, for example, to carnival balls and galas, parties of all formats and convivial carnival sessions, where it is difficult to implement distance regulations and mandatory masks. For this reason, the carnival representatives had voluntarily agreed to refrain from such events. (Original text: ga / Translation: Mareike Graepel)