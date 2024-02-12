Commentary on the current carnival season Carnival - it's not just a distraction but also a support

If you've been listening carefully over the past few weeks, you'll have realised that this carnival season isn't just about partying. There are many examples that prove that the antennae of the people in costume and uniform are very sensitively tuned and are responding to grievances. Carnivalists and music bands have initiated or loudly supported campaigns such as "Colourful instead of brown", "It's a dress, not a yes" and "No! K.o.". They also respond to the suffering of people in Ukraine, Israel and Palestine.