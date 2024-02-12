Commentary on the current carnival season Carnival - it's not just a distraction but also a support
Bonn · This year's carnival in and around Bonn has managed a balancing act that has surprised many. Whether "Colourful instead of brown", "It's a dress, not a yes" and "No! K.o." - many campaigns show that the carnivalists' antennae are very finely tuned, says our author.
What an interesting and surprising year this has been so far. Carnival has managed a balancing act that many non-carnivalists didn't think it was capable of. There is a tremendous amount of fun, and at the same time it is often serious and admonishing. People who are part of organised carnival are just as interested in taking a clear stance as those who are more attracted to street carnival.
If you've been listening carefully over the past few weeks, you'll have realised that this carnival season isn't just about partying. There are many examples that prove that the antennae of the people in costume and uniform are very sensitively tuned and are responding to grievances. Carnivalists and music bands have initiated or loudly supported campaigns such as "Colourful instead of brown", "It's a dress, not a yes" and "No! K.o.". They also respond to the suffering of people in Ukraine, Israel and Palestine.
Carnival revellers are often (perhaps sometimes rightly) accused of being superficial and only interested in having fun. But when it comes to helping others, it goes without saying that carnivalists are in the front row. They know how to find the right words and they lend a helping hand. Recent examples include relief efforts in the flood area on the Ahr or aid shipments to Ukraine.
Carnival is a balancing and uplifting element
And carnival also helps and shoulders responsibility beyond the big stage or parade. Prince and Bonna take a lot of time during the short 2024 season to visit children's homes, retirement homes and hospitals. The "Small Senate" helps the homeless, invites them to dinner and is committed to financing small flats for unhoused people in Bonn. And there are many more examples. That's why it's so important that carnival provides a stabilising and uplifting element, especially in difficult times.
Carnival is not just a distraction, it provides support, strengthens the community and makes its voice heard. Carnival is part of Bonn's urban society, a network for all classes and groups, a link for people of all nations and age groups.
Reacting to undesirable developments and grievances has helped carnival to become a corrective for greater social cohesion. And even its own aberrations - such as the Niederpleis carnival, where lewd comments were made to children - are not played down, but denounced and dealt with. What a responsible, reflective and yet still cheerful carnival season!
(Original text: Holger Willcke; Translation: Jean Lennox)