Day trip tips Carnival museum and Valentine's Day at the zoo: five tips for outings in the Bonn region

A smiling garden gnome, a soap dish with an angel: Love it or hate it - Kitsch is a matter of taste. The Kommern Open-Air Museum is planning an exhibition on the subject. "Grässliche Glückseligkeit. Faszination Kitsch" (dreadful bliss - the fascination of kitsch) is the title. It's on from 5 May 2024 to 15 March 2026. Interestingly, the museum staff do not want to rely on their own taste when selecting the exhibits, but instead want to involve the public. If you are interested, send a photo with a private kitsch object to kommern.marketing@lvr.de (by 7 February). From 14 February to 6 March, you can vote online to decide which objects should be lent to the museum to be included in the special exhibition.