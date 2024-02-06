Day trip tips Carnival museum and Valentine's Day at the zoo: five tips for outings in the Bonn region
Bonn/Region · In the Ahr Valley, two hiking trails lead to the traditional Krausberg Tower, in Koblenz there is a Rhenish Carnival Museum, and in Gelsenkirchen, zoo visitors can listen to love stories from the animal world.
Hiking to the tower: varied walks on the Krausberg
Built in 1927, blown up in 1944, rebuilt 1950-1967: The key historical dates refer to a lookout tower on the Ahr. The structure stands on the 360-metre high Krausberg above the wine village of Dernau. On a clear day, you can see as far as Cologne Cathedral. The fabulous view was one of the reasons it was built by the Dernau Eifel Association (Eifelverein).
The tower was officially opened in 1927 and in 1928 a refuge was also built. In October 1944, the tower was blown up and its reconstruction was delayed for financial reasons. The Eintracht theatre association had already laid a solid foundation of DM 582 in 1950 with the proceeds from the musical "Im weißen Rößl", as recorded in the annals of the Eifelverein. In 1964, dedicated citizens made a new attempt, and in 1967 the new tower was formally opened.
The effort paid off: generations later, the Krausberg Tower remains a popular destination for outings, even in the winter months. The Great Summit Tour (große Gipfelrunde), which starts at the Ahrbrücke bridge in Dernau, is popular with hikers. The first section of the route (11 km, 380 metres in altitude) follows the red wine hiking trail and has magnificent views of the valley. Families with children choose the Kleine Gipfelrunde (5.9 km, 234 metres in altitude), which also starts at the Ahrbrücke bridge. In both cases, there are plenty of places to stop for refreshments: the Eifelverein also serves coffee, cake and regional delicacies in the traditional Krausberghütte on Sundays and public holidays during the winter months. The association also organises regular "Wednesday hikes", the next one on 7 February (2 pm).
Info: Tel. (02641) 91 710; www.ahrtal.de; Tel. (02643) 26 49; www.krausberg-dernau.de
Wanted: Beautiful kitsch
A smiling garden gnome, a soap dish with an angel: Love it or hate it - Kitsch is a matter of taste. The Kommern Open-Air Museum is planning an exhibition on the subject. "Grässliche Glückseligkeit. Faszination Kitsch" (dreadful bliss - the fascination of kitsch) is the title. It's on from 5 May 2024 to 15 March 2026. Interestingly, the museum staff do not want to rely on their own taste when selecting the exhibits, but instead want to involve the public. If you are interested, send a photo with a private kitsch object to kommern.marketing@lvr.de (by 7 February). From 14 February to 6 March, you can vote online to decide which objects should be lent to the museum to be included in the special exhibition.
Info: Tel. (02443) 99 800; www.kommern.lvr.de
Anniversary with "Olau": 200 years of carnival in Koblenz
You don't necessarily think of the city as a carnival stronghold, but the revellers at the Deutsches Eck have been at it for a long time and are celebrating this year’s season under the motto "200 JAhre Kowelenz Olau". The capital A reinforces their commitment to tradition. 43 clubs with around 10,000 members bring structure to the "fifth season", with Prince Dirk and Confluentia Jenni serving as the current royalty. In Koblenz, too, the fun culminates in the Rosenmontag parade (photo). There has been a "Rhenish Carnival Museum" in Koblenz since 2001: historical uniforms, medals, pictures and paraphernalia can be viewed in the Kehlturm tower of Ehrenbreitstein Fortress.
Info: Tel. (0160) 925 101 11; www.fastnachtsmuseum-koblenz.de, Tel. (0261) 129 16 10; www.visit-koblenz.de
Stories from the love lives of animals
The Zoom Adventure World in Gelsenkirchen is celebrating the animals' Valentine's Day. On 14 February, visitors will learn interesting stories from the animal kingdom on "guided tours that touch the heart": what the love life of penguins (photo) is like, how porcupines mate and why lovebirds are inseparable. The tours take you through the adventure worlds of Alaska, Africa and Asia. Start: 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm. Duration: 90 minutes. Visitors pay the regular admission price; the guided tour is free of charge. Registration required (see info). The Gelsenkirchen zoo is home to 900 animals from 100 species on 30 hectares of land.
Info: Tel. (0209) 95 450; www.zoom-erlebniswelt.de
Little getaways in white winter landscapes
Carnival revellers are in charge all over the place, but carnival grouches can hide in white winter landscapes. In the Sauerland, there is enough snow for winter sports at some higher altitudes. If you prefer hiking, you can find offers from Sauerland-Tourismus, for example. The association lists suitable routes with current weather information on its website, including the "Höhenflug" (5.1 km, 59 metres in altitude) near Windhausen. A large selection can also be found at the "Sauerland hiking villages", which include Brilon, Olsberg, Schmallenberg, Winterberg, Willingen and Diemelsee. The photo was taken at Osterkopf in the Diemelsee Nature Park in northern Hesse.
Original text: Heinz Dietl; Translation: Jean Lennox