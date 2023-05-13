With Oscar winner Anne Hathaway Castle Adendorf becomes the backdrop for a Hollywood film
Wachtberg-Adendorf · On Ascension Day weekend beginning May 18, Adendorf Castle in Wachtberg will host the popular event “Landpartie”. When June comes, Hollywood will pitch its tents at the moated castle. Scenes for the feature film "Mother Mary" with Oscar winner Anne Hathaway are to be filmed there.
Since the end of April, there has been a lot of activity around Adendorf Castle: It began with a company from Lower Saxony bringing a large number of white tents to the castle grounds in several semitrailers. Then the grounds were prepared for the big event “Landpartie” - which in English means something like “A country outing”. From May 18 to 21, many visitors will once again flock to the castle where 180 exhibitors will be on hand along with a stage program. The latest trends in gardening, living, lifestyle, fashion and cuisine will be presented - the event is hugely popular every year.
Karsten Gleich, marketing manager of the organizing company Schloss Gödens Entertainment, is grateful that he and his team built in a time buffer in the preparations for the event - due to the rain of the past few days, touch-ups had to be made here and there, as he explained in a conversation with the GA.
Film with Anne Hathaway to be shot in a barn
While the many white tents are clearly visible from afar and everyone in Wachtberg knows that this is connected with the “Landpartie”, other preparatory work is also taking place behind the castle walls at the same time - which has nothing to do with this event. It’s because the castle is not only a popular location for events and weddings, but is also very popular with film production companies. Various scenes for cinema and television films have already been shot there.
According to GA information, Hollywood has also discovered the special castle and will shoot scenes there in June for the star-studded pop music drama "Mother Mary". Oscar winner and Hollywood star Anne Hathaway ("Les Miserables," "Suddenly Princess," "The Devil Wears Prada") and Emmy winner Michaela Coel ("I May Destroy You") will star. The film is directed by David Lowery ("The Green Knight”).
Anne Hathaway plays famous pop singer
The psychological drama is about a singer (Hathaway) and her relationship with a fashion designer (Coel). Pop singer Mother Mary is known for her spectacular stage shows and her loyal fan base. But during a concert, a momentous incident occurs that changes the life of the pop icon.
The German-American film is being shot entirely in North Rhine-Westphalia. The Cologne-based film production company "augenschein" is cooperating with the U.S. film studio A24. Many of the 40 days of filming will take place in Cologne, and shooting will also take place at the MMC studios in Cologne-Ossendorf. The filming period is said to be from the end of May to the end of July. The Film- und Medienstiftung NRW is supporting the project with one million euros. Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX are involved in the soundtrack.
Set designers prepare the film set in Adendorf
But before the film team arrives in Adendorf, work is being done to prepare the set. According to reports, filming will take place in a barn at the castle. In the past days, one could see vehicles from filmmakers at the entrance. On the windshields were signs from earlier productions or signs with the cell phone numbers of the "set dressers", in case their vehicle was in the way. The set dressers furbish the film set with props and furniture. In the barn, most of the work will take place on the ground.
"Unfortunately, we can't release any more detailed information about the production for data protection reasons. We're sorry that we can't be of any further help there," the production company "augenschein" explained in response to a GA inquiry. Castle owner Gabriela Freifrau von Loë indicated: "After the Landpartie and the dismantling of the existing tents, I will return to ‘everyday castle life'. This involves weddings, readings, concerts and also film. It will be a year filled with variety again.”
“Landpartie” takes place in the later set
The fact that it is actually "Mother Mary", produced by “augenschein" was learned from the Landpartie organizers. Both major projects require a certain amount of consultation, as they run in parallel - at least in terms of preparation. "As soon as we have dismantled, the preparations for the film set will continue," says Karsten Gleich of Schloss Gödens Entertainment. Visitors to the Landpartie will have a chance to stand in what will later become the film set. That's because interior decorator Heerdt from Wesseling will be presenting its products there. However, it is not so easy to discover the changes made for the filming right away. Only those with intimate knowledge of the location would notice. An employee of the interior decorator firm confirmed to the GA that they had less time to set up and dismantle because of the set construction. "If we usually had two weeks, it's now three days," the employee said.
Unclear whether Anne Hathaway will also come to Wachtberg
Since the production company is keeping silent, it is not clear whether Hollywood star Anne Hathaway will be in front of the camera in Adendorf. The filming will take place inside the castle where it cannot be seen from the outside. The Rhine-Sieg district has also not received any applications regarding traffic requirements or requests in public areas - i.e. road closures or no-stopping zones. The situation is different for the Landpartie.
