With Oscar winner Anne Hathaway Castle Adendorf becomes the backdrop for a Hollywood film

The fact that it is actually "Mother Mary", produced by “augenschein" was learned from the Landpartie organizers. Both major projects require a certain amount of consultation, as they run in parallel - at least in terms of preparation. "As soon as we have dismantled, the preparations for the film set will continue," says Karsten Gleich of Schloss Gödens Entertainment. Visitors to the Landpartie will have a chance to stand in what will later become the film set. That's because interior decorator Heerdt from Wesseling will be presenting its products there. However, it is not so easy to discover the changes made for the filming right away. Only those with intimate knowledge of the location would notice. An employee of the interior decorator firm confirmed to the GA that they had less time to set up and dismantle because of the set construction. "If we usually had two weeks, it's now three days," the employee said.