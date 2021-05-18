Museum in the Siebengebirge : Castle Drachenburg opens its doors again

Castle Drachenburg seen from the north tower. From Saturday a visit is possible again. Foto: Frank Homann

The lower infection rates make it possible: From next Saturday, May 22, Schloss Drachenburg opens its doors to visitors again. The Drachenfelsbahn remains, however, for the time being in the Corona forced break.

The reduced Corona infection numbers make it possible: from Saturday, May 22, Schloss Drachenburg again opens its doors to visitors daily from 11 am to 6 pm. This is announced by Schloss Drachenburg gGmbH. The known Corona protection rules apply. For a visit, an appointment and ticket booking is also necessary. The venue Petersberg opens daily from 11 am to 5 pm. Tickets and information will be available online at www.schloss-drachenburg.de beginning Wednesday, May 19.

Those aiming for the visit, however, will have to walk: The Drachenfelsbahn is not yet resuming operations. As reported, the Bergbahnen im Siebengebirge AG had announced in April that it would suspend operations until the end of June. As director Klaus Hacker said on GA inquiry, this will continue: “We decided to close down to make our contribution to the containment of the pandemic. At the moment, despite somewhat better figures, we see no reason to open on a trial basis, perhaps to have to close again in three weeks."

For a perspective "without permanent interim braking", it is first necessary to wait and see whether the situation and thus the incidences in the Corona pandemic stabilise permanently. Only then can a secure start be made to what will hopefully be a reliable season for passengers and employees, according to Hacker.

Original text: Claudia Sülzen