Day trip tips Castle lights and winter tours: five tips for outings in the surrounding region

Silke and Carsten were there, as were Petra and Erich, and then there were Jan and Nina. There are several fence elements on the Erpeler Ley with brightly coloured love locks (photo). The mighty basalt rock in the local town of Erpel is inspiring; plans can be made and sealed on its 191-metre-high plateau. Linz, Bad Breisig, Remagen, Unkel: as you look out over the Rhine landscape, topics of conversation come thick and fast. A summit cross commemorates the victims of the battle for the Remagen bridge, while the old towers on the banks of the river remain silent witnesses. A Zeppelin stone provides information about an airship flight in August 1909. Many paths cross on the Erpeler Ley. Travellers on the Rheinsteig trail will be spoilt for choice: An information board recommends ten different side tours, including the Willy Brandt House in Unkel. Popular hiking trails include the Remagen bridge and the Kasbach valley. Very special: on a circular hiking tour from Remagen to Linz (10 km, 4.5 hours walking time), you cross the Rhine twice on a ferry. Sporty, but doable: A day-tour for mountain bikers from Bonn leads via Löwenburg and Bruchhausen to Erpeler Ley and back after the descent along the Rhine. Current info: The best and most convenient place to stop for refreshments is right on the plateau: however, the Bergesruh restaurant is currently closed because it has changed owners.