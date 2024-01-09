Day trip tips Castle lights and winter tours: five tips for outings in the surrounding region
Bonn/Region · Many paths meet on a rock in Erpel; at the Sieg waterfall in Schladern, culture meets carnival; in the Eifel, you can also go hiking in winter; and in Bad Hönningen, a castle lights up.
Love pledges and other activities on the plateau of the Erpeler Ley
Silke and Carsten were there, as were Petra and Erich, and then there were Jan and Nina. There are several fence elements on the Erpeler Ley with brightly coloured love locks (photo). The mighty basalt rock in the local town of Erpel is inspiring; plans can be made and sealed on its 191-metre-high plateau. Linz, Bad Breisig, Remagen, Unkel: as you look out over the Rhine landscape, topics of conversation come thick and fast. A summit cross commemorates the victims of the battle for the Remagen bridge, while the old towers on the banks of the river remain silent witnesses. A Zeppelin stone provides information about an airship flight in August 1909. Many paths cross on the Erpeler Ley. Travellers on the Rheinsteig trail will be spoilt for choice: An information board recommends ten different side tours, including the Willy Brandt House in Unkel. Popular hiking trails include the Remagen bridge and the Kasbach valley. Very special: on a circular hiking tour from Remagen to Linz (10 km, 4.5 hours walking time), you cross the Rhine twice on a ferry. Sporty, but doable: A day-tour for mountain bikers from Bonn leads via Löwenburg and Bruchhausen to Erpeler Ley and back after the descent along the Rhine. Current info: The best and most convenient place to stop for refreshments is right on the plateau: however, the Bergesruh restaurant is currently closed because it has changed owners.
The wall of scents: this is what the past smelt like
The Roman thermal baths, which are the best-preserved north of the Alps, are among the sights in the town of Zülpich. You can take a "wave ride" through 2000 years of bathing culture in a museum attached to the baths. A circular route leads visitors from the remains of the Roman bathing rooms to medieval bathing rites and hygiene rules, the first washbasins and toilets are on display, and there is also a focus on later bathing tourism.
Multimedia stations have been set up especially for young visitors. A "fragrance wall", for example, simulates historical smells. And on 12 January, a torchlight tour is on the programme.
Hiking is always a good idea: winter tours in the Eifel
Clear air, unspoilt nature: you can rely on the Eifel winter, the region’s tourism association assures us, and recommends a few hiking trails ranging from "family-friendly" to "sporty". The Achterhöhe adventure tour (5.5 km) with beautiful views in Lutzerath near Cochem is fairly easy. "Easy for children", but longer (13.8 km) is the educational circular route around the Laacher See lake. The Oleftal (8 km) and Schöneseiffen (6.1 km) winter hiking trails in Schleiden are also classified as easy. The medium-difficult Schönecken circular tour (11.9 km, photo) in the Prüm limestone basin is interesting from a geological point of view. With a little imagination, you can visualise the "blossoms" of Schönecker Schweiz with its flower meadows and juniper plains in spring.
An entire castle becomes a canvas
For a few weeks, the "biggest and most beautiful canvas between Koblenz and Cologne'' can be admired in Bad Hönningen. During the Schlossleuchten event at Arenfels Castle, so-called video mappings are projected onto the facades of the historic castle. Dates: 11 January to 4 February, Thursday to Sunday, 4.30 pm to 10 pm. The organisers have had six films produced for the light installations, which tell colourful stories in various areas of the castle. Visitors can wander through the rooms and be left inspired. Tickets cost from 12.90 euros.
Jeck am Wasserfall
The 84-metre wide Sieg waterfall near Schladern can also be visited and admired in winter. Copper pipes were once produced at the cascades. A former shipping hall is now home to the very lively Kabelmetal civic and cultural centre, which enriches this corner of the region and does not go into hibernation. On 14 January, there will be a New Year's concert with works by Verdi, Strauss and Puccini. On 17 January, there will be so-called sound paintings by the Double Fantasy Project, on 19 January guitarist Rainer von Hausen invites you to "Mitsinge op Kölsch" (singalong in Cologne dialect) - with music from BAP to LSE. And on 20 January, the KG Schladern 1900 e.V. organises a session with the beautiful title "Jeck am Wasserfall" (crazy at the waterfall). The band Stockbrot will be playing and admission costs a mere ten euros.
