Drachenburg Castle postpones start of season : "Castle Lights" in Königswinter is cancelled

The lights will stay off for now. The “Castle Lights” event at Castle Drachenburg has been cancelled for January and February of 2021. Foto: Frank Homann

Königswinter Drachenburg Castle in Königswinter has postponed the start of the 2021 season due to current developments in the coronavirus pandemic. This of course affects the popular lighting display called "Castle Lights".

After the cancellation of the "Unique Christmas" event on the four weekends of Advent, there will also be no “Schlossleuchten” ("Castle Lights") at Schloss Drachenburg in January. This was announced by Schloss Drachenburg gGmbH on Friday.

Already at the end of October, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 season was ended prematurely and the park and the castle were closed to the public. Back then, managing director Joachim Odenthal had still expressed hope that they could open the popular attraction on January 1, 2021 and start out the year with the lighting display "Castle Lights".

But that is not going to happen. With the current pandemic situation, Schloss Drachenburg gGmbH has decided that the event cannot take place in January or February, according to a statement it released. Opening it up would not be economically feasible under the current conditions. They have decided to postpone the start of the season to April 1, 2021.

In the coming months until the planned reopening, they will carry out needed renovations and remodeling, according to the statement. Among other things, they plan to enhance the historic walls with a total of 16 new stained glass windows.

Drachenburg Castle in Königswinter: 16 new stained glass windows

"Generous donations from private friends" had made it possible to order this large number of stained glass windows. The Mayer'sche Hofkunstanstalt and other glass workshops are currently in the process of manufacturing the windows, he said. According to Schloss Drachenburg gGmbH, the parquet floors are are also being redone, and damages caused by a burst heating pipe are being repaired. The reception and shop area are also being renovated.

By the end of the season on October 29, a total of 140,000 visitors had visited Drachenburg Castle, set above Königswinter's old town. In July alone, the castle recorded an increase of 7,000 visitors compared to the previous year. A total of around 19,000 visitors came to the “Castle Lights” on six weekends last January and February.