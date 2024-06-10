European election results CDE emerges as strongest party in Bonn, ahead of Greens

By 8:30 pm, 228 out of Bonn's 238 constituencies had been counted, showing the Greens at 22.9 percent. This time, the CDU is leading with 24.4 percent. Five years ago, the Greens led with nearly 32 percent, compared to the CDU’s 23 percent. The SPD has continued to struggle, dropping from its 2019 result of 15.4 percent to around 14 percent. The AfD in Bonn remains relatively low compared to the rest of Germany, but has nonetheless increased from 6 percent to 6.9 percent. The Left Party has lost ground, garnering 3.2 percent. The FDP stands at 7.7 percent, while the newly formed Sahra Wagenknecht alliance achieved 4 percent. The European party Volt made gains, securing 7.1 percent.