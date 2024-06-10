European election results CDE emerges as strongest party in Bonn, ahead of Greens
Bonn · Five years ago, the Greens secured the most votes in the European elections in Bonn. In 2024, the party has slipped to second place. Here is an overview of the election results in Bonn and reactions to the outcome.
By 8:30 pm, 228 out of Bonn's 238 constituencies had been counted, showing the Greens at 22.9 percent. This time, the CDU is leading with 24.4 percent. Five years ago, the Greens led with nearly 32 percent, compared to the CDU’s 23 percent. The SPD has continued to struggle, dropping from its 2019 result of 15.4 percent to around 14 percent. The AfD in Bonn remains relatively low compared to the rest of Germany, but has nonetheless increased from 6 percent to 6.9 percent. The Left Party has lost ground, garnering 3.2 percent. The FDP stands at 7.7 percent, while the newly formed Sahra Wagenknecht alliance achieved 4 percent. The European party Volt made gains, securing 7.1 percent.
Regardless of the Greens' performance in the city, Bonn's Alexander Geese has narrowly retained his seat in the EU Parliament thanks to her position on the federal list. According to provisional seat distribution, the German Greens will receive twelve seats, marking Geese’s first re-election. Axel Voss is assured of his fourth term as an MEP after the initial projection. The Christian Democrat was fifth on the NRW state list. Additionally, musicologist and city councillor Hans Neuhoff (AfD) will join the EU Parliament for the first time.
Mayor Dörner sees AfD result as an "absolute warning signal"
Geese expressed her satisfaction with her likely return to the Brussels Parliament but noted, "We cannot be satisfied with the Greens' national election result." She was shocked by the AfD's strong performance but refrained from further analysis, stating, "It's too early for that." Bonn's Lord Mayor Katja Dörner sees the AfD's strong result in eastern German states as an "absolute warning signal." It is too early to determine if and how local politics, led by a coalition of the Greens, SPD, Left and Volt, influenced the European election result.
In addition to Voss and Geese, Bonn-based AfD politician Hans Neuhoff is also set to enter the European Parliament via list position 8. Neuhoff, who was in Berlin on election day, stated, "We are proud of the election result, especially among young voters." Friederike Dietsch, the leader of the Green Party's parliamentary group, considered the result fundamentally positive: "We are holding our own in Bonn, even when times are tough."
Axel Voss celebrated his smooth re-entry into the EU Parliament first in Düsseldorf and later at the armoury of the Bonn City Soldiers. "I am delighted that the CDU in NRW has even outperformed its national party," said Voss. He emphasized that the CDU has once again shown itself to be a European party, though the AfD's national result remains concerning.
Bonn CDU Draws Positive Conclusion
The deputy chairman of the CDU in Bonn, Christian Weiler, drew a cautious yet positive conclusion pending final results. "We are very pleased to be ahead of the Greens in this election, which gives us significant momentum for the local and federal elections next year." CDU council faction leader Guido Déus (MdL), a 2025 mayoral candidate in Bonn, also welcomed the increased voter turnout, which reached 67 percent in Bonn. He attributed the change in results in Bonn to the party's "uncompromising political style."
SPD sub-district chairman Gabriel Kunze expressed disappointment, noting that the Social Democrats in Bonn, like at the national level, performed worse than five years ago. "The result is not exhilarating, and we would have wished for more. We hope Claudia Walther will return to the European Parliament, ensuring our region's representation in Brussels." Kunze thanked SPD candidates Yasmin Zair and Ronie Makhoul for their contributions to the campaign and highlighted the significance of the joint poster campaign "For democracy against racism."
Werner Hümmrich, long-standing council group leader of the Liberals, watched the results with EU candidate Michael To Vinh in the council chamber. Though To Vinh had little chance of entering parliament, Hümmrich expressed satisfaction with the stable national result and the strong 7.7 percent at the municipal level. "I am very proud of the result, which makes us the fourth-strongest force in Bonn again," said Hümmrich.
The result is "bitter" for the Left Party, according to Bonn council group leader Michael Faber, who cited the founding of the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance as a contributing factor. "As the Left Party in Bonn, we are now focusing on the local elections next year, where we have previously overcome difficult trends," said Faber.
The Greens performed particularly well in the Bonn district, leading with 25.9 percent compared to the CDU's 21.2 percent. The CDU maintained its dominance in Hardtberg, scoring 29.3 percent, followed by the Greens at 16.7 percent and the SPD at 13.9 percent. The CDU also emerged as the strongest force in Bad Godesberg and Beuel.
(Original text: Lisa Inhoffen and Philipp Königs; Translation: Jean Lennox)