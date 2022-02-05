Some local politicians criticize camera towers : CDU party speaks out in favor of video surveillance by Bonn police

Bonn police use a camera tower to observe public places. They are only in operation when activated by police. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn In the debate about video surveillance from the camera towers operated by Bonn police, state parliament member Christos Katzidis (CDU) points out that it is common in other major European cities. The Greens say they want to contribute in a "constructive-critical" way.

City council members from the Left, SPD and Volt parties have criticized the video surveillance by Bonn police (as reported by GA), and now Bonn member of the state parliament Christos Katzidis (CDU) weighs in. He says he has no understanding for the arguments used by those who criticize the cameras, who say there is a lack of evidence that it results in reduction in crime.

"Video surveillance in public spaces is standard in almost every major international city in Europe. There is no discussion about this at all in other countries, as the positive effects outweigh the negative ones. In addition to an increase in the sense of security, crimes can be solved objectively and with certainty of evidence," says Katzidis, who is also domestic policy spokesman for the CDU state parliamentary group. He also cites the fact that the NRW SPD party has only this week come out strongly in favor of video surveillance at train stations. “Besides that, the SPD faction already agreed to our expansion of the police law in the state parliament in 2018, in which we expanded the options that the Bonn police are now making use of," says Katzidis.

Many letters to the editor on the subject

GA readers are also following closely the discussion about the camera towers, which have been placed in various locations for several months now. In a letter to the editor, one person wrote: "Those who behave correctly don’t have anything to hide or fear." Another reader writes, "Video surveillance is supposed to serve our protection in the digital age, and it's absurd to talk about this being the beginning of a “Big Brother” state.”

Greens are "constructively critical"

The Greens in the city council take a "constructively-critical"view of the video surveillance, as faction leader Tim Achtermeyer says. "Since there have been hardly any long-term studies on the effects of mobile video surveillance so far, our members in the Police Advisory Council have suggested an evaluation. We are glad that the advisory board followed suit and will discuss benefits and findings in dialogue with the police once the data is available." Regarding the proposal by the SPD, Left Party and Volt party to involve local politics more closely in this issue, Achtermeyer says that under current law, the decision rests solely with the police chief. But, "I would be happy to see more municipal participation opportunities and encourage a discussion on this at the state level.”

Video observation is not video surveillance

As a Bonn police spokesman explains, the camera towers do not film around the clock and do not store the video material for the long term, but are only functional when operated by officers. They then receive a live image, which is stored for two weeks for clarification if needed and then deleted, provided that no criminal acts can be seen on it and the film sequences are not considered evidence.

Karina Kröber from Bonn's City-Marketing association, encompassing many retailers, does not view video observation critically. "Retailers need all the support they can get at the moment. Especially because we are still in the time of year when it is dark much of the time, customers need a sense of security. If the camera towers provide that, retailers are grateful," she says. Kröber also points out that 24-hour video surveillance is common in many parking garages, making many people feel safer. "I also go to Belgium a lot on vacation, there are permanently installed cameras everywhere and there it's not problematic.”

(Orig. text: Nicolas Ottersbach; Translation: ck)