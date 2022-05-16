Election Sunday : CDU wins all direct mandates in Bonn and the region

Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Bonn The CDU is clearly ahead in the state elections in NRW. In Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district, the Christian Democrats won all direct mandates.

The Christian Democrats (CDU) has become the strongest force in the state elections in Bonn - closely followed by the Greens. The Christian Democrats came out on top with just under 31 per cent. The Greens landed in second place with 28.4 per cent, far more than doubling their 2017 result. In the Rhein-Sieg district, the CDU won all five constituencies very clearly.

Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst's CDU has clearly won the state election in North Rhine-Westphalia. However, his previous black-yellow (CDU and FDP) coalition no longer has a majority because of heavy losses by the FDP. The decisive factor in forming a government is likely to be the Green Party, who achieved a record result. Many things point to a black (CDU)-green coalition. The SPD came in second with a historically poor result.

The most important facts in brief