Rheinische Friedrich Wilhelms University : Centre for Reconciliation Research begins work in Bonn

The main building of the university. Foto: Volker Lannert

Bonn The new interdisciplinary Centre for Reconciliation Research has started its work at the University of Bonn. Four faculties are involved

Since this summer, Bonn University has had an interdisciplinary Centre for Reconciliation Research, which is anchored in the Faculty of Philosophy. This means that scientists from different disciplines analyse corresponding processes from sociological, cultural anthropological, historical, theological, philological, philosophical as well as literary, media, legal and political science perspectives.

The sociologist Professor Hans-Georg Soeffner was elected spokesperson of the centre. The executive director is Esther Gardei, a staff member at the Institute for Political Science and Sociology.

"Not only the interdisciplinary and international composition, but also the empirical-theoretical approach of the centre to reconciliation research are unique in Germany," explains Professor Soeffner.

At the official opening event, he emphasised that it was no coincidence that the topic of reconciliation work had to be treated so prominently in view of the current global, but also domestic crises and conflicts.

"Reconciliation research is necessary when conflicts erupt and threaten societies and individuals," Soeffner said, also with a view to the war in Ukraine. Fundamentalisms of any kind only lead to irreconcilability as a result, he regretted, citing Vladimir Putin's dismissive reaction to any kind of treaty resolution as an example.

When reconciliation goes wrong: Memory work can create new enmities

"The topic is highly topical," says Executive Director Gardei, who herself is researching, among other things, the tragic history of the Bonn Jewish Primary School, which operated until 1941 on the site of today's Juridicum. At the opening of the celebration, she introduced Professor Moshe Zimmermann from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem as one of the pioneers of anti-Semitism research.

Zimmermann's parents had once fled from Hamburg to Palestine to escape the Nazis. In his lecture on "Hereditary Enmity, Memory, Reconciliation", Zimmermann used the example of the Middle East conflict to urgently warn that memory work (even well-intentioned) could give rise to alternative conflicts and thus pave the way for new enmities.

Among the 120 opening guests, students as well as teachers were very impressed, but despite the rather pessimistic outlook ("that man obviously always needs an enemy to delimit himself", said one audience member) even more spurred to analyse the long, difficult path of reconciliation.

Currently, four faculties are involved in the centre: the Faculty of Philosophy, the Faculty of Protestant Theology, the Faculty of Catholic Theology, and the Faculty of Law and Political Science. In addition, there is the Cluster of Excellence Bonn Center for Dependency and Slavery Studies and the Centre for Historical Peace Research, the German Development Institute, the Bonn International Centre for Conflict Studies and the Institute for Advanced Study in the Humanities Essen. Cooperation partners are the German Academic Exchange Service in Israel and Japan and a research institute at the University of Lima.

(Original text: Ebba Hagenberg-Miliu; Translation: Mareike Graepel)