Ceremony in Bonn Chancellor Olaf Scholz takes citizens to task with an urgent appeal
Bonn · Exactly 75 years after the first meeting of the “mothers and fathers” of the Basic Law of Germany, political dignitaries returned to where history was made. The mood was celebratory, but there were also words of caution.
In an urgent appeal, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) called on citizens in the Federal Republic of Germany to protect democracy. "This best democracy we have ever had in Germany is the one we must defend," he said on Friday at the Koenig Museum in Bonn.
The Chancellor's remarks came after a ceremony in which the Bundestag commemorated the first meeting of the Parliamentary Council 75 years ago. On September 1, 1948, 65 politicians sent by the states - 61 men and four women - began work on a constitution for a new German democracy. It took place in the Koenig Museum in Bonn. On May 8, 1949, the Basic Law was adopted.
Former Federal President Joachim Gauck said in his speech: "We owe a lot to the women and men of the Parliamentary Council. They had learned lessons from history. For example, the Weimar Republic had not known the prominent role of a constitutional court. The fathers and mothers of the Basic Law, however, had "given the citizens a Federal Constitutional Court", said Gauck. If necessary, this court can act as a corrective to the government and guarantee citizens that they would actually be guaranteed the rights spelled out in the Constitution. "The Basic Law strengthens the role of the citizen and it builds hurdles for enemies of democracy.”
Gauck emphasized that the constitution was a secure foundation. But how far it is used in the sense of freedom, democracy, human rights and peace depends on the citizens. "It is up to us," said the former Federal President. Democracy, he said, needed citizens who did not see the state merely as a welfare institution, but made themselves co-creators. "The state, democracy - that is us.”
Bundestag President Bärbel Bas and Bundesrat President Peter Tschentscher (both SPD) also praised the work of the Council. "The provisional Basic Law has become a success story", it has been the inspiration for many young democracies worldwide, Bas said. There was every reason to celebrate the success, but no reason to be complacent. A free democracy cannot be taken for granted. She spoke of people who were dissatisfied and alienated. "Perhaps we, the democrats, have been too self-assured for too long." Parties and parliaments should try out new ways of involving people. And: we must stand together against those "who want a country in which human dignity is not inviolable”.
The President of the Bundestag recalled that there had also been conflicts in the Council that had almost caused the Constitution to fail. Points of contention were, for example, federalism, the position of the churches and the right to vote. It was thanks to Social Democrat Elisabeth Selbert and her persistence that the sentence "Men and women have equal rights” was included in the Basic Law.
Bonn's Mayor Katja Dörner (Greens) spoke of gratitude towards the work of the Parliamentary Council and about responsibility for the future. "Anyone who questions our basic democratic order also questions Europe and the United Nations as an association for peace and human rights.”
(Orig. text: Bernd Eyermann / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)