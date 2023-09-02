Ceremony in Bonn Chancellor Olaf Scholz takes citizens to task with an urgent appeal

Bundestag President Bärbel Bas and Bundesrat President Peter Tschentscher (both SPD) also praised the work of the Council. "The provisional Basic Law has become a success story", it has been the inspiration for many young democracies worldwide, Bas said. There was every reason to celebrate the success, but no reason to be complacent. A free democracy cannot be taken for granted. She spoke of people who were dissatisfied and alienated. "Perhaps we, the democrats, have been too self-assured for too long." Parties and parliaments should try out new ways of involving people. And: we must stand together against those "who want a country in which human dignity is not inviolable”.