Higher fines, Black Friday, Paypal fees : Changes to be introduced in November

From November, it will be more expensive for anyone caught speeding or violating parking regulations. Germany's largest online bank is introducing negative interest rates. And the annual battle for Black Friday deals is looming. A guide to the most important changes and happenings in November 2021.

New catalogue of fines: Higher fines for speeding and parking offenders

From 9 November 2021, anyone caught speeding or violating parking regulations will have to dig deeper into their pockets. The new catalogue of fines means harsher penalties in future for violating road traffic rules. For example, anyone driving 16 to 20 kilometres per hour too fast in built-up areas and caught on a speed camera will soon have to pay 70 euros, instead of the previous fine of 35 euros.

From November 2021, it will be more expensive for parking offenders too. Anyone who parks illegally on footpaths or cycle paths, stops without permission on the hard shoulder, or double parks must be prepared for hefty fines. Double parking, for example, will cost 55 euros in future instead of the previous 20 euros. And it is even more expensive if other road users are obstructed or endangered. The new catalogue of fines also stipulates a fine of 55 euros for unauthorised parking in a space reserved for electrically powered vehicles and shared cars from 9 November 2021.

No more pay for the unvaccinated in Corona quarantine

The other German states are now following the example of North Rhine-Westphalia. From November, anyone in Germany who has not been vaccinated will have to expect a loss of pay if they have to quarantine due to Corona. Under certain circumstances, the state will no longer pay for wage losses.

The North Rhine-Westphalian state government had already announced in September that it would phase out compensation for loss of earnings for people not vaccinated against coronavirus on 11 October. Those recovering from infection and those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons are exempt.

Changes at PayPal: Higher fees from November 2021

Paypal fees for businesses will increase from November. Payments to and from the UK will become more expensive from 10 November 2021 - businesses will then pay 1.29 per cent, up from 0.5 per cent.

ING to charge penalty interest on deposits of 50,000 euros or more

Other credit institutions have been charging negative interest rates for some time, and now ING Deutschland is following suit. From November 2021, the bank will levy a so-called “custody fee” on account balances of 50,000 euros or more. Existing and new customers will then have to pay an annual fee of 0.5 per cent on balances exceeding 50,000 euros. With nine million customers, ING is Germany's largest online bank. Until now, ING had only charged negative interest on deposits of 100,000 euros or more from new customers.

However, there is still a grace period for existing customers who have not yet been personally informed by ING about the custody fees. “Don't worry, as long as we haven't written to you and asked for your consent, we won't charge a custody fee,” says ING on its website.

Bargain hunting in November 2021 on Singles’ Day and Black Friday

Like every year, there are two days in November 2021 when the hearts of the bargain hunters beat faster: Singles’ Day and Black Friday.

Singles’ Day kicks off on Thursday, 11 November 2021. The idea comes originally from China, where 11.11. is celebrated as Bachelors’ Day. In the meantime, Singles’ Day has grown to become an extremely successful online shopping day.

The next event is Black Friday on 26 November 2021, around which a huge hype has developed in recent years. The first Friday after the US Thanksgiving holiday marks the start of the Christmas season. There are particularly good bargains to be found online on this day. But watch out - it is worth looking at the prices a few days before Black Friday to uncover the bargains that aren't bargains at all. A popular trick is to raise the prices of products shortly before Black Friday to attract customers with supposedly greater discounts.

It is still unclear whether the bottlenecks in supply will spoil the hunt for bargains on Black Friday this year.

More dates in November 2021

11:11.: Strict Corona rules for Carnival 2021

The so-called fifth season starts on the eleventh of the eleventh - but will there really be care-free and foolish exhilaration again? The last carnival session was completely overshadowed by Corona and Jecks everywhere were forced to take a break. Now Germany's supreme carnivalist Klaus-Ludwig Fess says, “I am actually hopeful that it will be like it was before Corona.” Carnival fans are waiting in the wings everywhere. “They are looking forward to it finally starting again on 11.11,” he says. Outdoor events should be open to those who have been vaccinated, are recovered, or have tested negative. For indoor events, the German Carnivalist Association recommends admission only to those who are vaccinated or recovered.

Tesla factory near Berlin - consultation starts on 2 November 2021

The public consultation on the construction of the first European factory of the US electric car man-ufacturer in Grünheide near Berlin will start again on 2 November 2021. The State Office for the Environment decided to repeat the process in order to ensure greater legal certainty for the online consultation. The environmental associations Naturschutzbund (Nabu) and Grüne Liga Brandenburg had previously accused Brandenburg's Ministry of the Environment of not meeting the deadline for announcing the internet consultation - at least one week in advance - the first time around. The new consultation is to run until 22 November 2021.

Advent 2021: Many Christmas markets opening earlier

The Christmas market season is starting earlier than ever this year. After the festive hustle and bustle was largely cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, some Christmas markets are now opening as early as mid-November. This is also the case in Bonn and the region - See GA-English article here.

One reason is to allow the stallholders to generate more income after the long Corona hiatus. Actual Advent - for Christians the time of reflective preparation for Christmas - begins this year on 28 No-vember.