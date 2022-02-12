Council decides on new parking concept : Charges for parking spaces in Bonn will cost twice as much in some cases

The fees at public parking spaces with parking ticket machines will increase significantly. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The share of resident only parking spaces in Bonn will increase, and parking for all others will mostly come at a price. Parking fees in the inner city area and in the district centers will also be significantly increased. This was decided by the city council following a heated debate.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

On May 15, there will be a state election and the parties are already in campaign mode. The tone in the city council has become more harsh, as could be heard on Thursday evening, especially during the debate on "parking strategy". The result: As expected, the council majority of Greens, SPD, Left and Volt voted against the opposition factions for the introduction of a city-wide parking strategy.

Words like "rip-off" or "campaign against car traffic" are only a few examples of the exchange that the opposition had with the city council coalition members in the Brückenforum. It even caused Rolf Beu (Greens) to ask for "verbal disarmament". At the same time, Mayor Katja Dörner (Greens) painted a picture of the benefits that, in her view, the introduction of a parking strategy would have (the German word for parking strategy -Parkraumstrategie - is described on the Greens party website as :”guidelines on how we want to organize car parking in public spaces in Bonn). "It will help the traffic transformation to move forward," she said. The parking strategy is an important lever for this, she added. The aim is to create more space on the streets for pedestrians and cyclists, for gastronomy and leisure, and thus improve quality of life.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

CDU: Parking strategy weakens the districts

Bert Moll (CDU) is normally seen as a calm member of his parliamentary group but was clearly agitated by those remarks. He said the mayor did not explain the facts, but instead held a political speech. Then he reeled off the arguments of his faction, but also of the other opposition factions such as FDP and BBB against the parking strategy, which had already been presented many times in public: It would weaken the district centers in particular, especially since motorists would have to pay for parking there on Saturdays in the future. "This will set back the city and its economy," he said, painting a rather gloomy picture in contrast to the mayor.

After all, he said, free parking on Saturdays was introduced to support local retail in the city's neighborhoods. "This is a rip-off beyond compare." In connection with the planned expansion of residents' parking to another 18 areas of the city, the CDU politician described the city's plans to increasingly house cars in neighborhood garages as unrealistic. "Where will these be built and who will operate them?" asked Moll.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Achim Schröder (FDP) sounded the same horn: It was "dishonest" to talk about a traffic transformation. The mayor and the council majority were pursuing a "policy for academics in Endenich and Kessenich" who were not as dependent on the car as someone who lived in Bonn and had a cleaning job in the Rhine-Sieg district and had to commute. Especially since there are no alternatives for these people, as there are still no improvements to be seen in public transport.

THE CONCEPT No fee increase in the city garages The parking garages in the city center are excluded from the planned parking strategy in Bonn. There, no fee increase is planned in connection with the new concept. The majority of the garages are operated by Bonner City-Parkraum GmbH (BCP). The city cites the Venusberg as a model for future residents' parking zones in Bonn. Several zones with different rules have already been set up there. In addition to residents-only parking zones, there are areas where either fees are charged or a time limit (parking disc) applies - although residents there are exempt from both conditions with one exception. The concept will also include special regulations for disabled vehicles, delivery traffic and care services. The fees for paying parkers will be raised on a sliding scale depending on the location of the parking spaces. In good locations, the previous rates were 2 to 2.60 euros per hour. In the future, it will be four euros per hour near the city center, similar to the fees in Cologne.

Greens politician Beu speaks of a “milestone"

Rolf Beu, on the other hand, spoke of a "milestone" in Bonn's transport policy because public space was being divided up more fairly. "The city does not belong to the cars, but to the people." Beu recalled that the additional revenue - also from planned higher fees for residents' parking permits - will help finance school public transport tickets at a standard price of 19 euros a month.

The city council finally adopted the parking concept with a majority against CDU, FDP, BBB, AfD and Thomas Fahrenholtz (independent). The aim is now to increase the proportion of residents' parking spaces in Bonn, to make parking largely chargeable for all other motorists, and to significantly increase parking charges for all above-ground parking spaces in the city center area and in the district centers.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>