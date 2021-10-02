Search for new owner : Chemicals group Evonik wants to sell site in Niederkassel

The chemical company Evonik wants to give up its site in Lülsdorf. (Archive photo) Foto: Evonik

Niederkassel The chemical company Evonik wants to sell its site in Niederkassel-Lülsdorf. The company currently employs 600 people there. It is not yet clear what the future holds for them.

The chemical company Evonik wants to sell its site in Niederkassel-Lülsdorf. This was announced by the company on Friday. Plans are to be drawn up by spring 2022. The company is aiming to sell the entire site to a new owner. However, the sale of parts of the business to different buyers is also conceivable.

There are already interested parties, Evonik said. "Lülsdorf has proven itself over decades as a strong site for basic chemicals," CEO Christian Kullmann said in a statement. "However, with our focus on high-margin specialty chemicals, further development is no longer possible for us."

Evonik says it employs 600 people at the site in Lülsdorf, where it generates annual sales of 280 million euros. It is not yet clear what the future holds for the employees, the company said when asked. Evonik decided to sell the site in order to "create perspectives for the employees at an early stage". As a reason for the abandonment of the site, the company cited conditions imposed by the European Union that would make continued operation impossible from the end of 2027.

Sebastian Hartmann, SPD politician and member of parliament for the Rhein-Sieg district, described the decision to abandon the site as "bad news for the employees, the municipality and the district as a business location". A new owner must be found quickly for the entire site. He is critical of any possible dismantling.

Further reports to follow.

(Original text: ga; Translation: Mareike Graepel)