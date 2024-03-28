Attraction in the Altstadt Cherry blossom expected at Easter

Markus Radscheit, technical director of the Botanical Gardens in Bonn, told GA that the flowering time depends on the variety. In the historic city centre, for example, there are different varieties of Japanese cherry that can start flowering now. In Maxstraße there is a variety of winter cherry, which often blooms as early as February and the first blossoms can already be seen. The famous ornamental cherries in Heerstraße and Breite Straße are usually the last to bloom. This is usually in April. "But you never know, if it's extremely warm, they might bloom as early as the end of March. Depending on the weather, the city's tree experts are currently predicting early April.