Attraction in the Altstadt Cherry blossom expected at Easter
Bonn · The cherry blossom in Bonn's old town has begun - the first buds have been open for a few days. Just in time for Easter, Bonn's Altstadt is in bloom. So what do the experts have to say?
Thanks to the mild weather, the cherry blossom season in Bonn is starting earlier this year.If the next few days are sunny and warm, the city council says it expects the cherry blossoms to start blooming in the Old Town as early as the Easter weekend. Many buds have already opened. For safety reasons, the Public Order Service may close streets to large crowds. The city is asking people to avoid travelling by car if possible. On the following weekends, parts of the old town will be closed to through traffic and car parks will be closed. Despite the early start to the cherry blossom season, the city says the announced dates will remain the same.
According to meteorologist Karsten Brandt of Donnerwetter.de, this winter was one of the "top five warmest winters". This is also noticeable in the trees and plants. "We are about a month earlier than usual. Brandt also expects the cherry blossoms to bloom earlier this year. "The blossoms are growing at a fast pace." Even the cold front on the weekend before Easter would not jeopardise the cherry blossom, according to the meteorologist.
Markus Radscheit, technical director of the Botanical Gardens in Bonn, told GA that the flowering time depends on the variety. In the historic city centre, for example, there are different varieties of Japanese cherry that can start flowering now. In Maxstraße there is a variety of winter cherry, which often blooms as early as February and the first blossoms can already be seen. The famous ornamental cherries in Heerstraße and Breite Straße are usually the last to bloom. This is usually in April. "But you never know, if it's extremely warm, they might bloom as early as the end of March. Depending on the weather, the city's tree experts are currently predicting early April.
Because of the expected influx of visitors, several streets in the Altstadt will be closed to traffic during the April weekends. The city plans to install toilet cabins and additional rubbish bins.
Original text: ga/dpa
Translation: Jean Lennox