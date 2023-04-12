Everything you need to know about the 2023 season Cherry trees in Bonn now in full bloom

The trees have a lifespan of about 30 years, which many of them have long since reached. There are a total of 300 cherry trees in Bonn's old town. The city therefore began in 2014 to successively cut down and replace the trees. At the end of January 2023, extensive tree maintenance work will begin in the Old Town, whereby the crowns of the flowering cherries will be pruned back. The pruning is intended to ensure that larger vehicles, especially those of the fire brigade and refuse collection, can once again pass through the streets without problems. According to the city, it is also possible that two to three ornamental cherries will have to be felled due to their poor condition. "The trees have a lifespan of around 35 years. The first ornamental cherries were planted in Heerstrasse in 1986," Denkel reports. Should felling take place, the city says replacement trees will be planted as early as this autumn.