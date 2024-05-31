Experiment against sensory overload Children at Bornheim daycare centre go for weeks without toys
Bornheim-Kardorf · In a world where children struggle to entertain themselves and parents bring toys even on countryside walks, the Lazarus Day Care Centre embarked on a daring experiment. To combat sensory overload, they transformed their daycare centre into a toy-free zone for several weeks – with mixed results.
How does a child react when you tell them that their favourite doll or the new Lego set needs a break of several weeks? To counteract the increasing sensory overload among children, the Lazarus daycare centre Leuchtturm in Bornheim-Kardorf decided to find out: for a good two and a half months, the place has been a toy-free zone. They told the GA about the results.
Fostering friendships and development
The idea for the experiment was born during the move from the old convent in Merten, daycare centre manager Monique Müller explained. The new premises in Kardorf were already a lot to take in. In addition, parents have often reported that their children are completely fixated on their toys and don't want to leave them behind, even for a day out. Müller recounted how children would drag along dolls and Lego everywhere they went
In response, the daycare staff brainstormed ways to help children refocus on themselves, build friendships and appreciate their surroundings. The idea of a toy-free daycare centre was born. Müller first informed the parents' council and presented her proposal there. The idea was enthusiastically received by the parents' council and during a subsequent parents' evening.
The toys go on holiday
Not long after, balloons adorned with letters appeared throughout the daycare, delivering a whimsical message from the toys themselves: they needed a holiday and wanted the children to help them pack their suitcases. They were happy to oblige, reports Müller, and by the end of the week, the toys were all set for their "journey." Come Monday, the toys had "flown off on holiday," leaving the daycare centre toy-free.
Diverse group experiences
The toy-free period has yielded a spectrum of experiences across different groups. The Seahorse group, comprised of children aged two to six, displayed remarkable creativity. The preschool children quickly looked for alternative craft materials. ‘We made buses and trains out of tables and chairs,’ reports the head. Even pasta was used for craft projects.
Dealing with boredom
The ‘Orcas’, on the other hand, were bored for several weeks. ‘They simply had no ideas, the children. That took a super long time,’ says Müller. But parents noted that their children became more engaged with their toys at home, playing with renewed intensity and focus.
The ‘dolphin group’ turned to physical activities, enhancing their body awareness. ‘They taught each other to do somersaults and crawled through tunnels,’ reports Müller.
Nursery teacher and parent Melanie Lehmann observed that children's reactions varied based on their home environments. Those with fewer toys at home adapted more easily to the change, while those with abundant toys faced a bigger adjustment.
Rethinking the role of toys
Stefanie Greubel, a professor for childhood education at Alanus University critiqued the oversupply of toys. She argued that while educational toys aim to prepare children for life, an excess can cause sensory overload and stifle creativity. Greubel noted that children initially experience boredom when toys are removed, but this quickly shifts to creative engagement, fostering valuable life skills. ‘After an initial frustration phase, the brain very quickly learns to use this free memory creatively. And then it happens that so-called life skills are better promoted.’
Haptic experiences are crucial
Greubel emphasized the crucial role of haptic experiences, where children learn through their senses. ‘You get to know yourself a bit better’ she says. ‘What am I actually like? Am I the one who listens to what others suggest, or am I the one who has an idea? And what does that do to me and my personality?’
Many learning processes take place here that are much more meaningful for children than simply playing with ready-made toys.
’If I have a lot of toys at my disposal, but I can only ever use them in one way, this leads to certain synaptic connections in the brain not being addressed as much,’explains Greubel. In the early years, children learn primarily through haptic experiences. For example, you have to experience for yourself that sand feels grainy. ‘This means that I experience the world with my senses, thereby gaining an understanding of the world and categorising myself and my personality.’ If these natural experiences with all the senses are missing, this influences the child's brain structure.
Original text: Jan-Oliver Nickel
Translation: Jean Lennox