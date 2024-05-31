Experiment against sensory overload Children at Bornheim daycare centre go for weeks without toys

Info

While the toys at Lazarus-Kita Leuchtturm are ‘on holiday’, the children are allowed to bring a cuddly toy of their choice to the daycare centre and store it on a designated shelf. ‘Children can have the cuddly toy join in any activity, and the toys are always there to comfort them,’ says Monique Müller, head of the daycare centre.

Tomorrow, some toys that the children have explicitly requested will return to the daycare centre. Colouring pencils were particularly popular. However, as the centre manager explains, the plan is to send the toys ‘on holiday’ again once a year for several weeks and to incorporate the idea permanently into the daycare centre concept. If necessary, the number of toys can also be reduced in between.