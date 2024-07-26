World Stars on Roncalliplatz Chilly Gonzales celebrates his adopted hometown

And one with a political message, as it turned out that evening. After some quieter and beautiful numbers from his classically influenced "Solo Piano" pieces, which he concluded with the playful "Dot," supported by violin, cello, bass and drums, Gonzales continued his mission of renaming Cologne's Richard-Wagner-Straße. He loves Wagner's music, he said, having been taken to a performance of "The Ring of the Nibelung" in Bayreuth by his father as a child, but condemns Wagner's anti-Semitism: “He wrote a f***ing book,” he said, referring to Wagner’s anti-Semitic pamphlet "Judaism in Music." Gonzales, himself a descendant of Jewish emigrants from Hungary, advocates for separating art and artist. He would have no objection to streets being named after Wagner's operas, but not after such an influential anti-Semite. He suggested naming the street after African American musician and long-time “adopted Colognian” Tina Turner. He then pounded on the drum to the rhythm of the rapped lines of “Fck Wagner,” condemning Wagner and his "Nazi granddaughter" – more accurately, Wagner’s daughter-in-law and Hitler admirer Winifred.