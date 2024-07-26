World Stars on Roncalliplatz Chilly Gonzales celebrates his adopted hometown
Cologne · The Canadian pianist and his band thrilled 3,000 fans at an open-air concert in front of the Cologne Cathedral. He also has a mission: to rename Cologne's Richard-Wagner-Straße. He already knows what it should be called in the future.
Not all the stars at the "World Stars on Roncalliplatz" series have a long journey. Canadian Chilly Gonzales settled just a stone’s throw from the venue with its magnificent backdrop of Cologne Cathedral twelve years ago. “Good evening, adopted home,” he greeted his 3,000 fans after he and his band had warmed them up with the pounding rhythm of "Advantage Points" from his 2015 album "Chambers."
Fluent Denglish
As always, Gonzales, born Jason William Beck in Montreal in 1972, sat at his grand piano in a bathrobe and slippers, as if he had just woken up. “Oh, there is people over there in the Wohnungen,” he greeted in fluent Denglish, acknowledging those watching from their windows. He then announced that the audience would hear not only old favourites but also brand-new tracks from his upcoming album "Gonzo," due in September. These pieces are very delicate, fragile, and – for the next attribute he reached for his Langenscheidt dictionary – "ofenfrisch." He continued the evening with the 14-year-old piece "Smothered Mate." Gonzales is not only a great musician but also a gifted entertainer.
A Political Message
And one with a political message, as it turned out that evening. After some quieter and beautiful numbers from his classically influenced "Solo Piano" pieces, which he concluded with the playful "Dot," supported by violin, cello, bass and drums, Gonzales continued his mission of renaming Cologne's Richard-Wagner-Straße. He loves Wagner's music, he said, having been taken to a performance of "The Ring of the Nibelung" in Bayreuth by his father as a child, but condemns Wagner's anti-Semitism: “He wrote a f***ing book,” he said, referring to Wagner’s anti-Semitic pamphlet "Judaism in Music." Gonzales, himself a descendant of Jewish emigrants from Hungary, advocates for separating art and artist. He would have no objection to streets being named after Wagner's operas, but not after such an influential anti-Semite. He suggested naming the street after African American musician and long-time “adopted Colognian” Tina Turner. He then pounded on the drum to the rhythm of the rapped lines of “Fck Wagner,” condemning Wagner and his "Nazi granddaughter" – more accurately, Wagner’s daughter-in-law and Hitler admirer Winifred.
The Message Was Well Received
He presented his message to the people of Cologne on exactly the day of the opening of the Bayreuth Richard Wagner Festival, and it was greeted with great applause, and celebrated with the guest appearance of Canadian Peaches for a brilliantly sung cover version of Tina Turner's "Private Dancer".
Chilly Gonzales is a master of blending good music, satire, and delightful absurdities, as seen in his latest German rap "I.C.E." "My German rap? Schnapsidee," he begins, "But I’ll do it anyway." He launches into a cascade of wild word associations aimed at classical and pop culture. The audience sang along enthusiastically.
At the end of the grand performance, Chilly Gonzales dared to surf the crowd, wading through the audience until some men lifted him up, letting him glide through the sea of people while he continued to sing and rap. Fantastic. Someday, Cologne might name a street after Chilly Gonzales.
Original text: Bernhard Hartmann
Translation: Jean Lennox