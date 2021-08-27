King Dome Palace : Christmas circus is coming to Pützchen in December

Manuel Fischer checks the dimensions of his new Christmas circus tent on the market green in Pützchen. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn-Pützchen After a two-year break, the Bonn Christmas Circus will be pitching its tents on the Pützchen market green in December and January. Bonn city authorities have approved the running time.

Fans of the circus ring can rejoice. For the Christmas Circus, which has long been a visitor to Bonn, will be pitching its tents on the market green in Pützchen from 17 December to 5 January. Bonn city authorities have granted permission and the mayor’s decision was well noted by Beuel district council on Wednesday evening.

“Culture is languishing. So it is a very positive thing that activities like this can finally be offered again,” said Silke Uckermann (Green party) at the meeting on Wednesday evening. For circus manager Manuel Fischer, this news means relief, hope and joy at the same time. “Our première in Beuel will mark the end of an almost two-year break for us due to corona. We are so pleased to be able to play in front of an audience again.”

Exception rule allows circus to perform

The market green in Pützchen is not an official event area, which means it may only be used for events other than the Pützchens Markt funfair if there is a justifiable reason for an exception. The city authorities in Bonn make a decision on an individual basis for each event that is to be held in the centre of Pützchen.

Since Fischer could not wait for this decision in order to start his preparations, he ordered a new circus tent in Italy at an early stage. “The new tent is called King Dome Palace. It is 21 metres high, heated and seats 1400 spectators,” he told the GA on Thursday.

And the programme is already set. “We have engaged artists from all over the world again. We promise high-end quality in the ring,” Fischer continues. He plans to start advertising across the city in the next few days. Advance booking starts on Wednesday, 15 September. Tickets are available from BonnTicket as well as other places.

Individual seating due to corona rules

The circus tents will be set up in Pützchen during the first week of December. Then the training for the artists will begin. “We will comply with all hygiene and distancing regulations as required by the Bonn city authorities. And for the first time, we will provide our guests with individual seats due to the recommended distancing regulations,” Fischer explained.

The Bonn Christmas Circus says that it has been coming to Bonn for 13 years and is now known as one of the traditional events in the city. Since the loss of the square in front of the Beethovenhalle and the green space on Siegburger Straße, the Bonn Christmas Circus has been looking for a suitable area.

From the point of view of the city authorities, the event was very well received at the market green site in Pützchen during the 2019/2020 season and there were no complaints during or immediately after the shows that were reported to the city authorities. The operator complied with all stipulations concerning night-time peace and noise levels. Furthermore, the site was also returned without any complaint.