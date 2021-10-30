GA listing : Christmas markets in Bonn and the region

Bonn Christmas Market from above. Our guide to the Christmas markets in Bonn, the Rhein-Sieg district, Cologne and the Ahrweiler district in 2021. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region The Bonn Christmas market is opening its doors on 17 November. Many other markets in the region will be luring visitors with mulled wine and other seasonal treats. Here we provide a guide to this year’s Christmas markets including the relevant Corona regulations.

Bonn: City centre Christmas market

The Christmas market in Bonn's city centre is on again after it was cancelled last year due to the Corona pandemic - and it will be running for longer than usual. The stalls will be offering drinks, food and other typical Christmas market items from Wednesday, 17 November, to Thursday, 23 December. With over 170 stalls, the Bonn Christmas market has a wide range of products for sale throughout Advent. The market is open daily from 11 am to 9 pm. Drinks and food are available until 10.30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 9.30 pm on the other five days of the week. The Bonn Christmas market will be closed on Totensonntag, 21 November. Bonn city authorities will be enforcing the 3G rule at the market. Visitors must therefore either be vaccinated against coronavirus, recovered from a Covid-19 infection or provide a negative corona test. The public order office plans to carry out spot checks for evidence of 3G status at the Christmas market in Bonn.

• Where: The Christmas market stalls are spread across the city centre: on Münsterplatz, Bottlerplatz, Friedensplatz and between these squares in Windeckstraße and Vivatsgasse. Poststraße is also part of the Christmas market site.

• When: 17 November until 23 December 2021

• Opening times: daily from 11 am to 9 pm

St. Nicholas Market in Bad Godesberg

The Godesberg St. Nicholas Market in Corona times: The organisers are planning to start on 22 November with fewer stalls, more space for social distancing and, despite everything, a festive atmosphere. Instead of over 40 stalls, as is usually the case, there will be around 20 this year. To ensure that visitors feel at ease, the organisers will be putting up more Christmas trees, and the huts will be more spaced out. The big nativity scene with the hidden rubber duck will be returning to the Theaterplatz in Bad Godesberg. As usual, the two children’s carousels will be spinning on Theaterplatz and Fronhof. However, according to the organisers, there will be no stage at Am Fronhof this year. Instead, walking acts with music will be entertaining visitors to the St. Nicholas Market in Bad Godesberg.

The Schauspielhaus will also be opening its doors for children's story time during the market. On opening night, 23 November at 5:30 pm, the market organiser plans to cut the first Christstollen (Christmas fruit cake) of the year with the visitors. Until 23 December, a colourful mix of arts and crafts, jewellery and Christmas decorations will be encouraging people to take a festive stroll through Bad Godesberg’s city centre.

• Where: Theaterplatz Bad Godesberg

• When: 23 November until 23 December 2021

• Opening times: Market: Monday to Saturday from 11 am to 7.30 pm, Sunday from 12 pm to 7 pm. Mulled wine stalls: Monday to Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm, Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm

St. Nicholas Market in Beuel

After a one-year Corona break, the St. Nicholas Market in Bonn-Beuel will be taking place on the first weekend of Advent, from 26 to 28 November, on the square at Saint Joseph Church, in accordance with the 3G rules. Some events will be held in the church, in order to spread out the programme and create more space. Fewer stalls will be set up at the St. Nicholas Market in Beuel this year, and there will be no stage.

• Where: Saint Joseph Church Square in Beuel

• When: Friday, 26 November until Sunday, 28 November 2021

Friesdorf Christmas Market

A Christmas market will fill the streets of Friesdorf with festive spirit on Saturday, 27 November. The colourful hustle and bustle will be located at the car park next to the Servatiushalle. The 3G rules apply at the Christmas market in Friesdorf.

• Where: Margaretenstraße, 53175 Bonn

• When: 27 November 2021

• Opening times: 1 pm to 7 pm

Muffendorf Christmas Market

Mulled wine, potato pancakes and sweet treats: As part of the Muffendorf Feierabend events, a Christmas market is to be held on 4 and 5 December at Haus der Bergfunken and in the old schoolyard. The Christmas market will take place on Saturday from 4 pm and on Sunday from 3 pm until around 8 pm.

• Where: Haus der Bergfunken, Am Helpert 36, 53177 Bonn

• When: Saturday, 4 and Sunday, 5 December 2021

• Opening times: Saturday from 4 pm, Sunday from 3 pm

Duisdorf Advent Market

This year, the Duisdorf Advent Market will again traditionally be held on the first weekend of Advent. The market will take place around the church of St. Rochus and in Rochusstrasse in front of the church. 20 stalls at the Advent Market in Duisdorf will be offering their Christmas wares, such as Christmas wreaths, home-made jewellery, bee keeping products, home-made stitched items for children, as well as food and drink. In addition, there will be a children’s carousel at the Duisdorf Advent Market and carriage rides will be offered through Rochusstraße. As far as corona regulations are concerned, the organiser, the Duisdorf local festival committee, refers to the Corona Protection Ordinance in force during the time of the event.

• Where: Saint Rochus Church and Rochusstrasse, 53123 Bonn

• When: Friday, 26 - Sunday, 28 November 2021

• Opening times: 26 November and 27 November from 11 am to 9 pm, 28 November from 11 am to 6 pm

Hennef Christmas Market

The traditional Christmas market in Hennef always takes place on the first weekend in Advent on the market square in the town centre. The market was cancelled last year due to the Corona pandemic. The town is hoping for the best for its Christmas market in 2021, as described on its website: a cosy and convivial Christmas market from 26 to 28 November 2021. The Hennef Christmas Market will be opening on 26 November at 5 pm. Around 60 exhibitors will display their Christmas goods. The shops in Hennef will also be open for Sunday trading on 28 November 2021 between 1pm and 6pm.

• Where: Stadtsoldatenplatz, 53773 Hennef (Sieg)

• When: Friday, 26 - Sunday, 28 November 2021

• Opening times: 26. November, from 4 pm to 8 pm, 27 November,11 am to 8 pm, 28 November, 11 am to 7 pm

Medieval market in Remagen

This year, a medieval market is planned on Remagen’s market square and around the town hall, organised by the city authorities and the local association ‘Wir helfen’. The market hustle and bustle will be found on 27 and 28 November (from 1pm to 8pm), 3 December (4pm to 9pm), 4 December (1pm to 9pm) and 5 December 2021 (1pm to 6pm). Remagen authorities are currently assuming that the medieval market will take place in compliance with the 3G rules, which will be spot checked during the event. Nevertheless: The general feasibility of holding the market depends on infection levels and the Corona regulations in force on the days planned for the event. It has not yet been decided whether the other (much smaller) Christmas markets will take place at other locations in the town.

• Where: Remagen Marktplatz

• Opening times: 27 and 28 November 2021 from 1pm to 9pm, 3 December 2021 from 4pm to 9pm, 4 December 2021 from 1pm to 9pm, 5 December 2021 from 1pm to 6pm

Medieval market in Siegburg

The medieval market in Siegburg was held for the first time 30 years ago, and this year it will be opening on the penultimate weekend in November. For around four weeks, the market square in Siegburg will be home to lots of jugglers and jesters. The medieval market in Siegburg starts on Saturday, 20 November. The stalls will be open on Sundays to Thursdays from 11 am to 8 pm up until Wednesday, 22 December. On Fridays and Saturdays, the medieval market in Siegburg is open one hour longer, from 11 am to 9 pm. On 21 November (Totensonntag), the medieval market in Siegburg is only open from 6 to 8 pm. Daily events on the programme include the market opening ceremony, musical demonstrations, juggling, children's shows, music, an evening spectacle, carol singing and the call of the night watchman. However, due to the Corona pandemic, the programme events will not be held on the small stage but will be distributed across the entire market area.

• Where: Marktplatz, 53721 Siegburg

• When: 20 November until 22 December 2021

• Opening times: Sunday to Thursday 11 am to 8 pm, Friday and Saturday 11 am to 9 pm

Christmas market at Wissem Castle, Troisdorf

A beautiful, moated castle with an illuminated courtyard awaits visitors to the Troisdorf Christmas market at Wissem Castle. The market opens at Wissem Castle on Friday, 10 December and runs until Sunday, 12 December. Troisdorf town authorities will be announcing more information about the programme. On Sunday, children will have the chance to speak to Father Christmas from 1 to 1.30 pm. The current status is that the 3G rule will apply at the market, with masks recommended for all visitors.

• Where: Burgallee 1, 53840 Troisdorf

• When: 10 to 12 December 2021

• Opening times: 10 and 11 December 2021 from 11 am to 9 pm, 12 December 2021 from 11 am to 7 pm.

Christmas market in Brühl

The traditional Christmas market in Brühl opens on 21 November. Visitors will have the chance to browse here to their heart's content for four weeks. The Brühl Christmas market includes a Christmas supporting programme as well as seasonal treats and gifts on sale. On Christmas Eve too, the festivities can be enjoyed with Rhineland cheer until early afternoon. The shops in Brühl are open on the fourth Sunday of Advent from 1 to 6 pm. The organiser points out that changes may be made due to the Corona pandemic. The 3G rule applies at the Brühl Christmas market. No stage programme is planned due to the pandemic.

• Where: Town centre, 50321 Brühl

• When: 21 November until 24 December 2021

• Opening hours: daily 11 am to 8 pm, 24 December until 2 pm

Zintemaat in Meckenheim

The ‘Zintemaat’ Christmas market in Meckenheim takes place every year on the second weekend in Advent. Culinary delights and gifts will be on sale at around 30 stalls.

• Where: Kirchplatz, 53340 Meckenheim

• When: Friday 3 December until Sunday 5 December

• Opening times: 3. December from 4 to 9 pm, 4 December from 11.30 am to 9 pm, 5 December from 11.30 am to 8 pm

Knuspermarkt in Neuwied

The Neuwied Knuspermarkt offers unique hand-crafted items and Christmas decorations with rock music on the stage. A discovery tour through different play worlds including a doll’s house, Harry Potter, Playmobil, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Steiff and several animal kingdoms will bring excitement to the pre-Christmas season from 22 November. It's also worth taking a look at the Heinzelmännchen huts, where the busy artisans will be presenting their traditional craftsmanship. It has not yet been decided if there will be a supporting programme for the Knuspermarkt and if so, what will be on it.

• Where: Luisenplatz, 56564 Neuwied

• When: 22 November until 23 December 2021

Christmas markets in Cologne

From the end of November, the festive Christmas markets in Cologne will again be inviting visitors to wander amongst their stalls at different themed sites.

At Cologne Cathedral, the stalls are set up around a giant Christmas tree. Not far away, the rustic Heinzels Wintermärchen (Heinzel Winter Tales) with a spectacular ice rink stretches across Alter Markt to Heumarkt. This is Cologne’s largest Christmas market with around 140 stalls.

Located directly on the river Rhine, next to the Chocolate Museum, the Hafen-Weihnachtsmarkt (Harbour Christmas Market) exudes maritime flair. Here everything revolves around Christmas, Cologne, the port and seafaring.

In the centre of the long shopping mile, the Markt der Engel (Market of Angels) at Cologne's Neumarkt will be set up under a magnificently radiant starry sky. The 800 illuminated wooden stars in the trees above the market provide a glittering backdrop. Next door on Rudolfplatz, there is the Nikolausdorf (St. Nicholas Village). This market offers a children's programme with arts and crafts and painting in St. Nicholas’ House.

Nearby, between Hahnenstrasse and Schaafenstrasse, the colourful and dazzling LGBT community’s Christmas market Heavenue opens its doors. And on the edge of the Belgian Quarter, people meet at the magical Stadtgarten Christmas market in Cologne’s oldest park.

More information (in German) about the Christmas markets in Cologne can be found here.