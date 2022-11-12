GA listing : Christmas markets you’ll find in Bonn and the region for 2022

The Bonn Christmas Market. We give an overview of other Christmas markets you will find in Bonn, the Rhine-Sieg district, Cologne and Ahrweiler district. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region On November 18, the Bonn Christmas Market will open, but there are other popular Christmas markets in the region too, such as the popular Siegburg Medieval Market. Here’s an overview of Christmas markets in Bonn and the region and their opening hours.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Mulled wine, potato pancakes, handicrafts and much more: The Christmas markets in Bonn and the region offer a wide variety of products. Which Christmas markets will you find in Bonn, the Rhine-Sieg district, Cologne and the Ahrweiler district? Here is an overview of the markets and when they are open.

Christmas market in Bonn city center

This year, Bonn's Christmas market is again scheduled to last longer than usual. From Friday, November 18, to Friday, December 23, the stalls will offer drinks, food and other typical Christmas market items. With its more than 160 vendors, the Christmas market in Bonn offers a diverse range of products throughout Advent. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, refreshments are available until 10:30 p.m., on the other five days of the week until 9:30 p.m.. On the religious holiday of the Day of the Dead, November 20, the Bonn Christmas Market will be closed. As of now, there are no Covid restrictions planned.

Where: The Christmas market stalls are spread throughout Bonn's city center: on Münsterplatz, Bottlerplatz, Friedensplatz and between the squares in Windeckstrasse and Vivatsgasse. Poststrasse is also part of the Bonn Christmas Market event area.

When: November 18 to December 23, 2022 (closed Nov. 20).

Opening hours: daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

St. Nicholas Market in Bad Godesberg

For one month, from November 21 to December 22, the “Nikolausmarkt” in Bad Godesberg welcomes visitors for a pre-Christmas stroll through the city. The colorful mix of handicrafts, jewelry and Christmas decorations has something for everyone. There will also be a varied stage program: from children's songs to evergreens and Christmas hits, there will be plenty of music on offer. Every Sunday in December, members of a theater ensemble read stories in the theater (Schauspielhaus) on Theaterplatz. As a guest of honor, St. Nicholas visits the Christmas market on December 6 and meets young visitors at the Fronhofer Galeria. The popular Bad Godesberg nativity scene will also be back in its old familiar location on Theaterplatz. No Covid restrictions are planned.

Where: Theaterplatz Bad Godesberg

When: Nov. 21 to Dec. 22, 2022

Opening Hours: Market: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. Mulled wine stalls: Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Medieval market in Siegburg

30 years ago, the medieval market in Siegburg took place for the first time, this year it will open on the second to last weekend in November. For about four weeks, the marketplace in Siegburg will then be dominated by jugglers and jesters. The medieval market in Siegburg will open on Saturday, November 19. Until Wednesday, December 21, the stalls will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays to Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, the Medieval Market in Siegburg is open one hour longer and runs from 11 am to 9 pm. On November 20, the Medieval Market in Siegburg is only open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. due to the religious holiday and does not offer entertainment or music. Visitors who come to the Siegburg market will be able to experience musical instruction, juggling, entertainment for children, music, an evening program, carol singing and the call of the night watchman. No Covid restrictions are planned.

Where: Marketplace, 53721 Siegburg, Germany

When: Nov. 19 to Dec. 22, 2022

Opening Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas market at Wissem Castle

A beautiful moated castle with an impressively illuminated castle courtyard awaits visitors at the Troisdorf Christmas market at Wissem Castle. On Friday, December 9, the Christmas market opens here and runs until Sunday, December 11. Planned is again a multi-faceted program full of Christmas sounds, handmade gift ideas and culinary delights. No Covid restrictions are currently planned.

Where: Burgallee 1, 53840 Troisdorf, Germany

When: December 9 to 11, 2022

Opening hours: probably Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Linz Christmas Magic

At the Linz Christmas Magic (Linzer Weihnachtszauber), the old town is illuminated in colorful hues on all four Advent weekends. A Christmas village on the market square offers Rhenish delicacies, handicrafts and many local exhibitors. Handmade wooden decorations transform the small, mostly owner-operated stalls into a veritable Christmas village. There will also be a children's theater performance, “The Sams celebrate Christmas” (“Das Sams feiert Weihnachten,”). at 3 p.m. on Dec. 18. No Covid restrictions are planned.

Where: On the market square in Linz, 53545 Linz am Rhein.

When: On all Advent weekends (Nov. 25 - 27, Dec. 2 -4, Dec. 9 - 11, Dec. 16 - 18)

Opening hours: Fridays to Sundays from 12 to 8 p.m.

Christmas market at Arenfels Castle

Arenfels Castle also opens its doors on all Advent weekends. Visitors can watch artisans at work, experience the art of woodturning and blacksmithing, and taste freshly baked bread. This year there will be a living nativity scene. Feedings of the animals there will be held at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. No Covid restrictions are planned.

Where: Arenfels Castle, 53557 Bad Hönningen

When: on all Advent weekends (Nov. 25 - 27, Dec. 2 -4, Dec. 9 - 11, Dec. 16 - 18)

Opening hours: Friday 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday 1 to 9 p.m., Sunday 1 to 7 p.m.

Christmas market in Brühl

The traditional Christmas market in Brühl opens on November 21. For four weeks, visitors can stroll around here to their heart's content. Gift articles, delicacies and a Christmas program await visitors at the Brühl Christmas market. Even on Christmas Eve Day, visitors can ring in the festivities here with Rhenish coziness until noon. Brühl's stores will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of Advent (December 18). This year, a stage program will also take place again. No Covid rules are planned.

Where: City center, 50321 Brühl

When: November 21 to December 24, 2022

Opening hours: daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., December 24 until 2 p.m.

Knuspermarkt Neuwied

The Neuwied Knuspermarkt offers handmade unique items, Christmas decorations and Christmas concerts on stage. The charming little houses in cookie look offer a varied assortment. Visitors will find decorative items, handicrafts and warm woolen items on offer. Kindergartens and various associations will also offer handicrafts. Because of this, visitors are always finding something new. Currently, no Corona restrictions are planned.

Where: Luisenplatz, 56564 Neuwied, Germany

When: November 21 to December 23, 2022

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Christmas markets in Cologne

From the end of November, Cologne's festive Christmas markets with their different thematic focuses once again invite visitors to stroll through and see what’s on offer.

At Cologne Cathedral, the stalls are set up around a giant fir tree from November 17 to December 23. Not far away, the rustic Heinzels Wintermärchen with a spectacular ice skating rink stretches across Alter Markt to Heumarkt. It is Cologne's largest Christmas market with about 140 stalls.

Located directly on the Rhine, next to the Chocolate Museum, the Hafen-Weihnachtsmarkt exudes maritime flair. Here everything revolves around Christmas, Cologne, the port and seafaring.

In the center of the larger shopping areas, the Market of Angels on Cologne's Neumarkt appears under a magnificently radiant starry sky. The 800 illuminated wooden stars in the trees above the market provide a special atmosphere. Close by on Rudolfplatz, there is the St. Nicholas Village. Here, visitors will find a children's program with handicrafts and painting in the St. Nicholas House. On the edge of the Belgian Quarter, people meet in Cologne's oldest park at the cozy Christmas market in the Stadtgarten.