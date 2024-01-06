Day trips Christmas tree tossing and winter travel: Five tips for excursions in the region
Bonn / Region · An exhibition in Oberhausen documents the everyday life of children in earlier times, the riverside lights are still shining at the Ahr, a train runs through the Brohl valley in winter and a Christmas tree tossing competition takes place in Westerwald.
Joie de vivre in black and white: old photos from childhood in the Ruhr region
Five cheerful children in Essen are briefly distracted from playing as two cooling towers can be seen in the background. They crouch curiously towards the camera, their looks tell a story. Joie de vivre also works in black and white (photo). This snapshot by photographer Wolf Schöne was taken in the 1960s and is one of the most poignant motifs in a new exhibition about the life of children in the Ruhr region from 1900-1960. It can be seen at the St.-Antony-Hütte in Oberhausen until June 16, 2024. The 50 photographs are mainly from the collections of the Ruhr Museum Essen and the LVR Industrial Museum. A contemplative contrast to the chubby-cheeked playfulness of the children is provided by a photograph from Fritz Henl, in which three boys on scooters cruise through the industrial plant.
The exhibition does not depict a "carefree childhood"; a photo from the time of the First World War shows young apprentices building grenades. The mix of photos is just right: Two boys testing their new soapbox, two others pondering a math problem. Photographer Willy van Heekern captured an intense moment in Essen in 1953: At the garden fence, an angry neighbor reads the riot act to five little rascals. The woman scolds, the children grin. The St. Antony Ironworks in Oberhausen is a former ironworks and one of a total of seven sites in the LVR Industrial Museum. The group includes the Müller cloth factory in Euskirchen, the Alte Dombach paper mill in Bergisch Gladbach and the “Hendrichs Gesenkschmiede” in Solingen.
Info: Tel. (02234) 99 21 555; industriemuseum.lvr.de
Get your circulation going in Bad Ems
The sauna is a hit. Those who immerse themselves in the Emser Therme also want to sweat on the water. The building is located on a pontoon on the banks of the Lahn. The view is delightful, and so are the acoustics. The spa itself relies on its unique selling point, Emser salt inhalation. The "Emser salt" has been cult since the times of the Tsar and Emperor. The healthy thermal water is divided across various pools at different temperatures. A short "pool safari" really gets the circulation going. However, experts recommend taking breaks between the different immersion phases. Practical: the water world is connected to the Emser Thermenhotel by a walkway, so you can walk there in your bathrobe.
Info: Tel. (02603) 94 150; www.badems-nassau.info
Where the trees go flying
The village of Waldbreitbach in the Wiedtal valley is valiantly playing its role as a Christmas village until the end of January. The finale promises to be a spectacle: in the 2nd Christmas tree tossing competition (January 27), participants have to throw a spruce measuring around 1.50 meters like a javelin, hurl it like a hammer and then vault it over the bar on the pole vault. All of the results are added together. Last year, Margret Klein-Raber (19.35 m/women) and Christoph Klein (19.98 m/men) won. The only equipment needed for the competition is a freshly felled tree. Children are allowed to take part, but only have to give it a throw. Registration is possible until January 24.
Info: Tel. (02638) 40 17; www.wiedtal.de; www.baumwerfen.de
A winter journey the nostalgic way
The nostalgic Vulkan-Express is once again embarking on its popular winter journey from the Rhine to the Eifel. "Instead of QR codes, passengers will receive original cardboard tickets in the Brohl-Lützing station building," promise the volunteer operators. "At 11:15 a.m., when the connecting trains of the Mittelrhein-Bahn (RB 26) from Cologne/Bonn and Koblenz have arrived, the conductor will blow the whistle for departure." At the destination of the one-hour train journey "through the hopefully snow-covered Brohl Valley", a winter hike starts with a stop at a campfire. The train arrives at the departure station on time at 4:40 pm. Dates: January 21, February 4 and 18, 2024 Cost including hike and snack 27.50 euros (adults), children (6-15 yrs) 14 euros.
Info: Tel. (02636) 80 303; www.vulkan-express.de
The riverside lights are still shining
In Bad Neuenahr, the "Uferlichter" will continue to shine for a while, in January from the 5th to the 7th and the 12th to the 14th. You can stroll between the illuminated objects, the ice rink is open and there is a program on the stage in the Kurpark. The QuAHRtett ensemble will be performing on two Sundays (January 7 & 14, 11 am & 3 pm). Stephan Maria Glöckner (vocals) and Winfried Schuld (piano) perform (January 6, 6 pm). René Albert presents his fire show (Jan. 7, 6 pm). On January 13 (6 p.m.), the Tschida Ensemble (photo) presents "animal songs" from all eras.
Info: Tel. (02641) 91 710; www.ahrtal.de
(Orig. text: Heinz Dietl / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)