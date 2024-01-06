Day trips Christmas tree tossing and winter travel: Five tips for excursions in the region

Five cheerful children in Essen are briefly distracted from playing as two cooling towers can be seen in the background. They crouch curiously towards the camera, their looks tell a story. Joie de vivre also works in black and white (photo). This snapshot by photographer Wolf Schöne was taken in the 1960s and is one of the most poignant motifs in a new exhibition about the life of children in the Ruhr region from 1900-1960. It can be seen at the St.-Antony-Hütte in Oberhausen until June 16, 2024. The 50 photographs are mainly from the collections of the Ruhr Museum Essen and the LVR Industrial Museum. A contemplative contrast to the chubby-cheeked playfulness of the children is provided by a photograph from Fritz Henl, in which three boys on scooters cruise through the industrial plant.