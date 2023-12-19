Day trip tips Christmas village and riverside lights: four tips for outings in the region
Serie | Bonn / Region · Every year, Waldbreitbach in the Wiedtal valley is transformed into a Christmas village; wild geese have moved into their winter quarters on the Lower Rhine; there’s glass blowing in the far north-east of NRW; and the "Uferlichter" festival has started in the Ahr valley.
Year after year: a large nativity scene floats on the River Wied
There are Christmas markets everywhere, but only in the Westerwald is there a Christmas village. The town of Waldbreitbach in the Wiedtal valley had the idea a long time ago. For over 30 years, at the end of November, the town is transformed into a Christmas village, or Weihnachtsdorf, as it is called. And the name fits, because the attractions and activities are not concentrated in one central place, but are spread throughout the entire community. And Waldbreitbach maintains its role as a Christmas village until January 28. The floating Advent wreath on the Wied with a diameter of eight meters has been a trademark for 15 years.
A floating nativity scene (photo) with figures up to 1.80 meters high made of plastic panels with an aluminium core has also been in use for nine years. The figures are illuminated with warm colours in the evening hours. Another attraction is the Star of Bethlehem - an illuminated footpath that stretches two kilometers along the hillside and is decorated with 30 nativity scenes. A crib trail (Krippenweg), also two kilometers long, invites you to stroll along the banks of the Wied. Open-air nativity scene, arched nativity scene, cribs made of roots: there are numerous nativity scene enthusiasts among the town's 2000 residents who cultivate this cultural heritage. Christmas pyramid, glockenspiel, guild tree: there is even more to discover.
Geese everywhere
This annual natural spectacle is not only fascinating for amateur ornithologists. “The Arctic wild geese are back and are spending most of the winter on the Lower Rhine again," reports Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (Nabu) North Rhine-Westphalia.
Until mid-February, the Lower Rhine Biological Station is offering regular bus tours to see the geese. Six excursions by coach through the Düffel nature reserve and four walks through the Dutch Millingerwaard near the border are planned. For example, the goose safari "Gans nah" (goose close-up) on January 14 (1 - 3:30 p.m.) starts in Kleve and costs 18 euros (adults). One tour is designed for a maximum of 48 people. Registration required.
Info: Tel. (02821) 71 39 880; www.nabu-naturschutzstation.de
Hand-made glass production is also considered part of the cultural heritage
Petershagen is located in the far north-east of NRW. It's remarkable that the town with its 25,000 inhabitants has a herring fishing museum, a stork museum and a barn district with 26 barns. It also has a 210-year-old glassworks, which has been an industrial museum of the Landschaftsverband Westfalen-Lippe (Regional Association of Westphalia-Lippe) since 1998. The workforce is particularly happy at the moment because Unesco has just declared manual glassmaking an Intangible Cultural Heritage. Glassmakers work in Petershagen, demonstrating their craft in show productions and offering courses for adults and children.
Info: Tel. (05707) 93 110; www.glashuette-gernheim.lwl.org
Even in winter, the Ahr Valley keeps moving. "We Ahr Open", is how they describe themselves. The "Uferlichter" will bring the banks of the Ahr to life on the coming weekends up to and including January 14 with an easy-going mix of culinary delights, culture and arts and crafts. Regional restaurateurs will be cooking and serving drinks. There will be a small stage with bands including the jazz orchestra Muckefuck (22.12., 4.30 p.m.). After a four-year break, there will be another Uferlichter party on December 22 (8 p.m.). On December 28 (3 p.m.), Theater Con Cuore will be performing the play "Pettersson gets a Christmas visit".
Info: Tel. (02641) 91 710; www.ahrtal.de
Original text: Heinz Dietl
Translation: Jean Lennox