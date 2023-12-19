Day trip tips Christmas village and riverside lights: four tips for outings in the region

There are Christmas markets everywhere, but only in the Westerwald is there a Christmas village. The town of Waldbreitbach in the Wiedtal valley had the idea a long time ago. For over 30 years, at the end of November, the town is transformed into a Christmas village, or Weihnachtsdorf, as it is called. And the name fits, because the attractions and activities are not concentrated in one central place, but are spread throughout the entire community. And Waldbreitbach maintains its role as a Christmas village until January 28. The floating Advent wreath on the Wied with a diameter of eight meters has been a trademark for 15 years.