December 22-24 Tips for the long Christmas weekend
Bonn/Region · Stroll through the Christmas market one last time, have a philosophical chat with Kant and spend Christmas at the zoo: our tips for the long weekend in Bonn and the region at a glance.
The last Advent calendar doors are opened, the Christmas and St Nicholas markets invite you to enjoy the last mulled wine before the festive season and Bonn Minster is spruced up for mass on Christmas Eve. Those who don't like it quite so Christmassy can philosophise about famous Kantian questions in the art museum or travel to a magical island with Shakespeare. An overview of these and other tips for the long weekend.
Christmas Eve in Bonn Minster
Bonn Minster is particularly festive on one of the highest church holidays. Holy mass is held in the crypt of Bonn Minster at midday. At 4 pm, families and children are invited to the nativity celebration. The Christmas mass begins at 6 pm, and at 10 pm there is another Christmas mass with German and English music.
- Where: Bonn Minster
- When: Sunday, 24 December, from 12 noon
- Admission: free of charge
Christmas at Cologne Zoo
To shorten the waiting time for Christmas presents, Cologne Zoo invites you to visit them on Christmas Eve. Children up to the age of 12 receive free admission. Little explorers can warm up with children's punch in Café Almira. The China Light Festival will not take place on Christmas Eve.
- Where: Cologne Zoo, Riehler Str. 173, 50735 Cologne
- When: Sunday, 24 December, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Admission: Adults 19.50 Euro, children 11 Euro, children up to 12 years free of charge
Immanuel Kant and the unanswered questions
Paintings, scientific instruments, maps and manuscripts present Immanuel Kant's contributions to the Enlightenment shortly before his 300th birthday at the Bundeskunsthalle. The four cornerstones of the exhibition are the famous Kantian questions "What can I know?", "What can I hope for?", "What should I do?" and "What is man?". The exhibition is also explicitly aimed at a younger audience and an audience with no prior philosophical training.
- Where: Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn
- Exhibition opening hours: Friday, 22 December to Tuesday, 26 December, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (except Christmas Eve)
- Admission: Day ticket for all exhibitions: 13 Euro (concessions 6.50 Euro)
Guided tour: Christmassy Bonn
To soak up as much Christmas magic as possible just before Christmas, we recommend the "Christmassy Bonn" city tour. The two-hour tour through the festively illuminated city centre has stories about the city's traditions and also takes in Bonn's Christmas market. Tickets are available from Bonnticket.
- Meeting point: at the Bonn Information Centre, Windeckstraße 1 /am Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn
- When: Friday, 22 December, 3 to 5 pm
- Tickets: 11 Euro (reduced 6.50 Euro)
All years of carols
When the Christ Child arrives with the SWB and the English Christmas carols have been translated with Google Translator, it's Christmas at Malente again. Of course, Loco Flanel, the newly crowned Royal Queen of Beuel, will also be taking part. Tickets for the last performances are available from the Malentes Theatre Palace ticket shop.
- Where: Malentes Theater Palast, Holzlarer Weg 42, 53229 Bonn
- When: Tuesday, 26 December, 2.30 pm and 7 pm
- Tickets: from 32 Euro
The Nutcracker
In Tchaikovsky's wintry fairytale world, puppets come to life and armed hordes of mice dance through dream and reality. With a mixture of traditional and modern choreography, the Italian ensemble "Classico Ballet Napoli" presents the ballet classic at the Rhein-Sieg-Forum. Tickets are available here.
- Where: Rhein-Sieg-Forum, Bachstraße 1, 53721 Siegburg
- When: Saturday, 23 December, 7 pm to 10 pm
- Tickets: from 39.50 Euro
Christmas for everyone in the meeting room
Anyone who doesn't want to be alone at Christmas is invited to the meeting room for coffee and cake, conversation and socialising. Hot soup is served in the evening.
- Where: Vacancy as a meeting room, Brüdergasse 4, 53111 Bonn
- When: Sunday, 24 December, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
- Note: From 23 December to 2 January, the meeting room is only open for events.
The storm
Prospero has been living on a desert island with his daughter Miranda for twelve years. Thanks to his magical abilities, the former Duke of Milan rules over the island and the spirits that inhabit it. When his brother Antonio sails past the island, the magician conjures up a storm that also leaves Antonio and his entourage stranded on the island. Shakespeare's drama deals with revenge and forgiveness, guilt and redemption. Tickets are available here.
- Where: Schauspielhaus Bad Godesberg, Am Michaelshof 9, 53177 Bonn
- When: Tuesday, 26 December, 4 pm
- Tickets: from 10,90 Euro
Original text: Jasmin Kaub
Translation: Mareike Graepel