Crowdfunding campaign : Circus School Don Mehloni needs a new tent roof

The tent of the Circus School Don Mehloni needs a new roof. Foto: Verena Düren

Bad Godesberg/Wachtberg The Circus School Don Mehloni has started a crowdfunding campaign to raise the money for a new tent roof. The old roof had become porous after standing for three months at the flood relief in Sinzig.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

"After standing at the flood relief in Sinzig for three months in between, the roof just became porous," says Jörg Nitsch, director of the popular circus school Don Mehloni. His circus family and he have now started a crowdfunding campaign to raise the money for a new tent roof.

It is made of canvas and an aluminium frame - there are signs of use. "It's important for us that the children can help put up the tent - that way they identify with it even more," says Nitsch.

The campaign is run by the VR-Bank Bonn/Rhein-Sieg, which adds ten Euro for every donation of at least ten Euro. The more individual donations are received in smaller denominations, the more the bank will add. "We have set the donation target at 3,500 Euro," says Nitsch. "With that we can finance the roof. The side parts are still in order at the moment. If more money is donated, we will invest it in more tent parts or props."

For 30 years now, Don Mehloni has been an integral part of Bonn and especially Bad Godesberg. Time and again, the children have thrilled audiences with their performances at municipal events, such as most recently at the Derletalfest. The circus tent, which can also be rented, is the central location and has a recognition effect that is to be maintained with the new roof.

The Circus School is now on the home stretch with its crowdfunding campaign - it only runs until 23 November. But the 3,500 Euro have not yet been collected. Circus lovers can donate via www.viele-schaffen-mehr.de/projekte/circuszelt-donmehloni.

Original text: Verena Düren