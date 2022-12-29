Overview in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district : Cities in the region establish firecracker ban zones

Are there special rules for New Year's Eve again this year? Foto: dpa/Tobias Kleinschmidt

Bonn The sale of fireworks was banned the past two years to avoid injuries caused by fireworks accidents, which might have further burdened hospitals during the Covid pandemic. How are Bonn and cities in the region handling New Year's Eve this year?

In the past two years, the sale of fireworks was prohibited throughout Germany. Public fireworks displays in public places were also not permitted. The city of Bonn issued bans on firecrackers, for example, at the Alten Zoll, Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz, Brassertufer, Frankenbad, Münster and Friedensplatz, the Central Bus Station and the Markt. The goal was to contain the Covid pandemic and relieve hospital staff by preventing injuries resulting from fireworks accidents. This year, some cities and towns in NRW have again decided to ban firecrackers.

These rules apply on New Year's Eve in Bonn

According to a spokesperson from the city of Bonn, the city "does not intend to impose a ban on firecrackers over New Year's Eve this year in view of the Corona protection ordinance currently in force in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and the current infection situation." Especially at outdoor gatherings, restrictions to protect against Covid are not warranted at this time. This assessment fits into the overall picture of current regulations, which now allow for larger private New Year's Eve parties and indoor New Year's Eve gatherings without limiting people. The only restriction will be the closure of the Kennedy Bridge. From 11:30 p.m. to approximately 2 a.m., the bridge will be closed to cars, buses and trams on New Year's Eve. According to the city, the police, fire department and public order office will decide when the bridge will be reopened depending on the situation. The buses of the SWB will be diverted over other bridges, some trips will be temporarily interrupted at Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz and on the Beuel side. Motorists are asked to use the north or south bridge.

"In the same way, it is permitted to meet during the World Cup to watch soccer matches together or to visit the Christmas markets in a festive atmosphere without restrictions," the city says. A ban on firecrackers to prevent larger gatherings of people outdoors would therefore "not fit into the overall context”.

From the state's point of view, no further restrictions are planned at this time either. "A state-wide fireworks ban is currently not being planned," said press spokesman Heiko Haffmans from the Ministry of Labor, Health and Social Affairs of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Corona protection measures such as mask requirements or minimum distances are also not planned and could only be implemented "in the event of a concrete overload situation in the healthcare system by means of a state parliament resolution." But the ministry does not believe there is currently a risk of overburdening by Corona, as Haffmans stated.

These rules apply on New Year's Eve in the region

Several cities and municipalities in the surrounding area of Bonn also say they are refraining from additional restrictions, including the city of Bonn. “Our position right now is that there will be no special local regulations on New Year's Eve," said the spokesman for Königswinter, Florian Striewe.

In Siegburg, as in previous years, parts of the Michaelsberg, the Europaplatz and the market square are to be designated as a firecracker ban zone, city spokesman Jan Gerull announced. According to the city administration, the regulation also applies at the Mühlentorplatz, at the Golden Ecke, in the Neue Poststrasse and An der Stadtmauer. However, this is "not primarily due to Corona, but for general safety reasons". Not only the lighting of, but also the transport of fireworks between 6 p.m. on December 31 and 5 a.m. on New Year's Day is prohibited.

Many other municipalities, including Troisdorf, are waiving restrictions that go beyond federal and state regulations. A fireworks ban is not planned because "the city of Troisdorf does not expect a large crowd in specific areas," a city spokesman said. The city also pointed out that the federal measures to secure the energy supply for private individuals, companies and public bodies, which came into force in September, were also valid on New Year's Eve.

Cologne sets up firecracker ban zone

Several major cities in North Rhine-Westphalia are planning firecracker ban zones on New Year's Eve for safety reasons. In Cologne, a firecracker ban zone will probably be set up on the same scale as last year, a spokeswoman said. In the zone around the Cologne Cathedral and the Heinrich-Böll-Platz next to it, fireworks and access will be banned from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Next to the cathedral in Komödienstrasse, Marzellenstrasse and the castle wall, the ban will be in force from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Freitreppe on the Rhine Boulevard will be closed from 3 p.m.. Starting at around 9 p.m., the Deutzer Bridge will be closed and from about 10 p.m., the Severinsbrücke will be closed. The Hohenzollern Bridge will be closed from 6:30 p.m. until probably 2 a.m. How big the crowds will be on New Year's Eve also depends on the Covid situation, he said. "If the numbers are low and there are no restrictions, we expect a rush like before the pandemic," was the word. Measures and staff deployment would be appropriate for the situation. On New Year's Eve 2019, for example, there was a fireworks-free zone in the vicinity of Cologne Cathedral starting at 6 pm. From 10 p.m., an extended firecracker-free zone then applied in Cologne.