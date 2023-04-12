Energy crisis Citizens complain about floodlights on Bonn's sports fields

FV Bonn-Endenich 1908 left a GA enquiry unanswered until Maundy Thursday. Sportfreunde Ippendorf 1923, on the other hand, showed great interest. "No training starts before 5pm," reports managing director Markus Lischka, who has also coached youth teams since 2021. After 9.30 pm, even the most football-mad would not train. In the hours in between, he says, 22 teams are on the pitch in 44 sessions per week in Ippendorf alone - always several teams at the same time. Idling or lighting at other times, he says, is out of the question. The switch box for the lighting can only be opened with transponders, which are only given to the coaches. He hardly considers it possible to manipulate the system.