Faces barely recognisable Citizens complain about the state of Bonn's Walk of Fame
Bonn · The "Walk of Famous People" in Bonn, on which personalities from the city's history are immortalised, has been in existence since 2004. However, the illuminated glass containers with their likenesses are in poor condition. One citizen speaks of a "disgrace" and demands that the city does something about it.
There was great joy when the first five glass containers with lighting and portraits of important figures from Bonn's history were installed in Bonngasse in 2004. The General-Anzeiger, which was involved in the design as part of the "Bonnissimo" campaign, began its report at the time with the sentence "Hollywood has the 'Walk of Fame', Bonn has the 'Walk of Famous Personalities’".
Eleven more were added in 2005, and later another seven, especially in Friedrichstrasse. The individual heads of Bonn also had sponsors. This was a design highlight in the city centre, which was also extended by several heads. But it has become very outdated.
The condition of the lights has not gone unnoticed. Some of the faces or lettering can no longer be recognised, and one of the panels is completely without print. Screws are missing. And they no longer light up. The system is currently out of operation, the press office announced when asked. No further information, the city is awaiting a statement, which is currently being prepared.
The matter is known to the administration because there is a citizens' petition about it. It criticises the "poor condition" of the installation and calls for repairs or another solution. "In their current state, the installations in Bonngasse are a disgrace and this directly on the way to Beethoven's birthplace," it says.
The applicant remains unnamed. It merely mentions that a descendant of the Lenné family has pointed out that the face and writing of his ancestor are "completely unrecognisable". And: "There are defects in the lights and leaks in the fixtures." These problems would reoccur after a certain time, even after a repair, due to the design.
Citizens demand metal panels
"The repair apparently requires disproportionately high costs, and the depictions of the people should no longer be available," it continues. How the applicant knows this remains unclear. His or her suggestion: "For reasons of efficiency and economy, the city of Bonn should install new installations in the form of metal relief panels." Like the stars on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, which was also used as a model at the time.
Ursula Schmidt-Amberg, head of the Büchner medical supply store in Bonngasse, can certainly sympathise with this idea, "if it is non-slip". With the current glass plates, she has often experienced "that people have to find their sense of balance again".
Gabriele Bergweiler from Shirt-Land Textildruck Bonn a few metres away has also experienced this first-hand. "It's super dangerous, people slip on it." The owner and her employee Friedrich Rösch agree with Schmidt-Amberg that the condition of the glass plates is miserable. "Something like this also needs to be maintained."
"The tourists come anyway"
Rösch has certainly noticed that many people stop to look at the heads of the personalities - during the day, but not in the evening. As for the lighting: "You don't have to waste energy on everything," he says. Schmidt-Amberg, on the other hand, likes the lighting in the evening. "If it works, it's good." Bergweiler is not sure what added value these installations have for tourists in Bonngasse of all places. "The tourists come anyway because the Beethoven House is over there." Something like this could add value to other streets.
Ahmet Apaydin even has concrete ideas for this. The composers and artists could stay in Bonngasse, the scientists could be sunk in front of the university and the politicians in Sternstraße, for example, suggests the employee of the Stiefel restaurant. He and his colleague Yvonne Nussbaum have noticed that tourists are interested in the personalities on the ground. They are even involved in geocaching tours, Nussbaum recalls. "But they are often dirty. They should be opened up and cleaned," says Apaydin. Tourists have also commented on this.
He would prefer the Hollywood version, while Nussbaum favours the illuminated glass panels. "But that's not sustainable, of course." Ursula Timmer-Fontani, Head of Corporate Communications at the Beethoven House, doesn't want to express a preference. Metal plates? "You'd have to see what it looks like first." Any good solution would be fine with her. "It's nice that it's there," she says. "Visitors can take away something else."
She has also noticed that many visitors are also interested in the heads. "It certainly revitalises Bonngasse in a way. And something like this is especially good on the way to us."
Original text: Stefan Knopp
Translation: Mareike Graepel