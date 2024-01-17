Faces barely recognisable Citizens complain about the state of Bonn's Walk of Fame

Rösch has certainly noticed that many people stop to look at the heads of the personalities - during the day, but not in the evening. As for the lighting: "You don't have to waste energy on everything," he says. Schmidt-Amberg, on the other hand, likes the lighting in the evening. "If it works, it's good." Bergweiler is not sure what added value these installations have for tourists in Bonngasse of all places. "The tourists come anyway because the Beethoven House is over there." Something like this could add value to other streets.