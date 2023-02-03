Youth protection at carnival : City aims to prevent binge drinking at carnival

Binge drinking with spirits is a common practice among many young people on the carnival days. Foto: picture-alliance/ dpa/Felix Heyder

Bonn This year, the City of Bonn is focusing on low-threshold services and stricter controls to prevent alcohol excesses among young people at carnival.

The city, police, addiction and youth welfare services will be more active at the Bonn street carnival this year to prevent alcohol excesses among young people. "Three cohorts have not been able to gather any experience at the carnival now and may want to make up for it," said Peter Bröxkes from the municipal youth welfare office at a press conference on Thursday. He said that this was to be addressed not only with a separate party for young people on Münsterplatz, but also with more checks and counselling on the so-called "Tolle Tage" (mad days) of carnival.

On Weiberfastnacht and Rosenmontag, the police and the city order service will increase their presence in Beuel, the city centre and at other meeting places, but also at the Vierdelszöch (local carnival parades) in Kessenich, Ippendorf, Lessenich and Bad Godesberg. The city's public order service has up to 50 employees on duty, including about 20 youth guards each on Weiberfastnacht and Rosenmontag.

50 employees of the public order service out and about

In addition, there are further staff from private security services. Children and young people who are caught with alcohol or cigarettes will be asked to empty their bottles and hand over their cartons, explained Sascha Hessenbruch from the city's public order service. "If we find young people drunk, we’ll notify their parents and ask them to pick them up." If the parents cannot be reached, the children will be taken to the youth protection cells. Or, if necessary, they would be given medical care.

Low-threshold services for young people

The helpers of the Addiction Prevention Unit "Update" want to see that it does not get that far with their "Bonn Event Sprinter". The team goes through the crowd with vendor's trays, tests the alcohol level of the young people and, if necessary, recommends that they go home. At the Sprinter itself, young people can exchange alcohol for smoothies, sandwiches, soup, condoms, handkerchiefs and much more.

"There is definitely going to be some trading going on. Thanks to this campaign, we collected around 50 litres of alcohol at the last Weiberfastnacht. Often the young people don't even know what they have mixed together," said Stephanie Schlegel from "Update".

The aim is not to point an accusing finger

"Our aim is to get people talking and to support them in their celebrations. We don't want to forbid drinking alcohol." And if someone does get carried away? "Then we’ll come to their bedside the next day with our project Hart am Limit, (Close to the limit)" Schlegel said.

"Alcohol, cigarettes and adults stay outside, but the fun doesn't," is how Bröxkes summed the idea of the After School Party on Weiberfastnacht at Münsterplatz. Young people aged 14 to 17 are invited, the party starts at 1 p.m. For three euros admission, there is a choice of two drinks. Social workers provide support for the party, which was last attended by around 1000 guests before the Covid pandemic. As in previous years, Haribo is sponsoring the party with about 15,000 euros.

Sexual assault a recurring theme

Conny Schulte from the counselling centre against sexualised violence explained that sexual assault is unfortunately one of the downsides of carnival. "After rape and other sexualised or physical assaults or in the case of sudden symptoms such as feeling unwell, drowsiness, memory disorders or difficulties in perception, it is important to seek medical help immediately," she said. Most clinics offer anonymous evidence recovery, which makes it possible to obtain documentation that can be used in court, even if no charges are filed immediately. In general, it is important to look out for each other, to be attentive and not to leave any of your friends behind.

Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach