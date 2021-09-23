In all four city districts in Bonn : City Council looks at speed limit 30 for main roads

Speed limit 30 (symbol image). Foto: dpa/Andreas Arnold

Bonn The city is considering Tempo 30 for some of the main roads in all four city districts. The district councils are to submit further proposals. After the failure of a motion to introduce 30 km/h across the board in Bonn, Mayor Katja Dörner wants to make greater use of existing leeway.

The city of Bonn wants to extend the speed limit to 30. For noise protection reasons, it is currently examining such an order for Kölnstrasse between Kaiser-Karl-Ring and Oxfordstrasse, for Reuterstrasse between Bonner Talweg and Oskar-Walzel-Strasse (both municipal districts of Bonn), for Siegburger Strasse between Königswinterer Strasse and A 59 (Beuel), for Burgstrasse/Bonner Strasse between Weißenburgstrasse and Brunnenallee (Bad Godesberg) and for Rochusstrasse/Am Burgweiher between Provinzialstrasse and Im Mühlenfeld (Hardtberg). Political resolutions had preceded.

Further streets are to be added, as can be seen from a memo to the mobility committee and the four district councils. The latter are requested to initially submit five selected and prioritised proposals for road sections each, which would then be examined. The district committees are to elaborate on what they expect from 30 km/h at the points still to be proposed and describe the existing hazards. The administration wants to consult with the police to see if a trial is then feasible.

City Council names criteria

In order to designate suitable locations, the administration has drawn up a list of criteria. According to this list, the most suitable locations include heavily frequented school routes, sections of road without sidewalks, roads with a high crossing requirement of 50 pedestrians per hour, accident blackspots and roads with a high volume of traffic that causes conflicts between cars, pedestrians and cyclists.

Roads outside of built-up areas or with "significant traffic importance" (such as county, state, and federal roads) are excluded. The city also cites as exclusion criteria no impairment due to alternative traffic and no expected slowdown of local traffic. Traffic safety must be guaranteed.

Model project Tempo 30 failed

The administration had announced the submission after its application to the Federal Ministry of Transport for an area-wide 30 km/h speed limit in the city as a model trial failed. "After we currently have no opportunity to become a model city for area-wide Tempo 30, we are now using our room for manoeuvre," Mayor Katja Dörner announced.

At the end of July, the ministry led by Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) had justified its rejection of Bonn's application with the road traffic regulations that apply nationwide, which stipulate a standard speed of 50 kilometres per hour. In the letter to the city, Berlin encouraged the city of Bonn to use existing leeway to extend the speed limit to 30 kilometres per hour. A trial speed limit of 30 km/h could be considered in road sections "for which at least an abstract danger situation must be justified and which requires a planned traffic safety or traffic regulation measure," according to the press office.