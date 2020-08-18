From August 28 : City of Bonn approves of historical fair in Pützchen

The last time this nostalgic merry-go-round appeared at the Historical Fair was in spring 2019. Foto: Max Malsch

Bonn In spring, the city had withdrawn the permit for the historical fair. Now the merry-go-rounds in Bonn-Beuel are allowed to turn - at least temporarily and under corona conditions.

<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

In spring, the city had withdrawn the permit for the historical fair. Now the merry-go-rounds in Bonn-Beuel are allowed to turn – at least temporarily and under corona conditions.

The city of Bonn has now granted showman Hubert Markmann permission to open the historical fair in Pützchen this year after all. Actually, the historical fair should have been opened in March. But one day before the start, the city of Bonn had to withdraw the permission because of the beginning of the corona crisis. Since then, the historical rides have been standing in the fairground hall waiting to be used.

From Friday, August 28 to Sunday, September 20, the fairground hall in Pützchen, Holzlarer Weg 42, will be open every weekend for fairground enthusiasts. The opening hours: Fridays from 14 to 20 o'clock and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 to 20 o'clock. Teenagers from 13 years and adults pay 15.50 Euro admission. Children under two years of age have free admission. Admission prices for children up to 13 years are graduated according to age. The use of the rides is free of charge.