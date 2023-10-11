Venusberg hillsides City of Bonn barricades illegal mountain bike trails
Venusberg · Along the Venusberg woods, in addition to the official ones, there is a network of illegal mountain bike trails. The city is now barricading some of them with thick tree trunks. There’s a fine if you’re caught, but there are not enough staff to carry out the checks.
Closing illegal mountain bike trails on the Venusberg is a bit like a cat-and-mouse game. Mountain bikers are not so easily caught. "Information about routes is spread via social media," says Sandra Paul, head of department at the Office for the Environment and Urban Green Space. Things can hardly be kept orderly, because that would only be possible with people physically checking things. And that is time-consuming. There are also no staff to carry out checks in the forest. Suggesting riding your mountain bike somewhere else through the terrain is not that attractive, because level ground is boring. The steep Venusberg slope is perfect. But here, two worlds collide: the growing number of mountain bikers on one hand and conservationists on the other.
On Tuesday, the city forester's office blocked off unauthorised routes on the Venusberg slope with tree trunks and put up signs at the respective entrances: No trespassing! The administration wants to bring both sides to the table and find a solution. "If it were that simple, we would have had one long ago," says Bettina Molly, head of the lower nature conservation authority. In any case, she wonders whether a legal trail would solve the problem. The Venusberg slope is a landscape conservation area because of the hillside forests, the hornbeam stands and the near-natural streams. A variety of animal species live there, including buzzards, jays and spotted woodpeckers. As a large open space in the city and a local recreation area for the people of Bonn, special protection must be imposed on the forests.
Conflicts with walkers
Mountain bikers are allowed to ride on the designated trails. But they share these routes with people seeking peace and quiet. It is well known that conflicts arise time and again. But riding off the public paths and even building your own trails is illegal. The lower nature conservation authority has taken the trouble to document the network of cross-country trails on a map. "There are more than we can close," says Bettina Molly. For nature, these trails are an increasing problem that has been worrying politicians and administrators for quite a while. She explains that such trails compact the forest soil so that it can absorb less rainwater. The water runs off superficially and the trees cannot absorb it. Bike tyres damage roots with the result that the tree can absorb fewer nutrients. You can see along the Venusberg slope that branches and small trees have been removed for the creation of trails. This means that the next generation of trees is left behind. Not to mention that wildlife is being disturbed. Some animals are so shy that they no longer use their usual trails - their habitat is thus reduced. In addition, most forest animals are nocturnal. They need quiet zones during the day.
At the beginning of the year, municipal employees had discovered trails with blatant proportions and superstructures in the Wolfsbachtal nature reserve in Beuel. They were designed like a racetrack with steep curves, ramps, jumps and bridges, built with stones, earth, deadwood and trees from nearby forest areas, among other things. The facilities were removed, and the original condition restored as well as possible. But damage will remain.
Search for a permanent solution
A permanent solution needs to be found so that mountain bikers can pursue their sport and not run the risk of being badly judged because of it. To this end, a feasibility study will examine, compare and evaluate different variants. The general trend is to define a corridor rather than a prescribed path, says Sandra Paul. Various aspects have to be taken into consideration if mountain biking is to become nature-compatible, for example impacts on the landscape, species protection and permissibility. Environment and nature encroachment could be limited by stipulating a fixed location if there were regular checks and if illegal trails were shut down. The next step is for the study to go through the political committees, and citizens will be involved. Part of the planning will also be to clarify exactly who owns the parts of the forest affected.
And then there will be final question of who is responsible for the designated trail. It is difficult to research how accident-prone mountain biking and downhilling - i.e. racing downhill on special bikes - are. There are many unreported cases. Rarely is another person involved. In most cases, mountain bikers injure themselves by falling forward. Because they are riding so fast, falls are dangerous and can result in concussion or broken bones. Most mountain bikers wear a helmet to protect against brain injuries. The extremities are affected most with abrasions, lacerations and bruises. For downhill riders, rib fractures are the greatest risk.
Original text: Jutta Specht
Translation: Jean Lennox