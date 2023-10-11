Venusberg hillsides City of Bonn barricades illegal mountain bike trails

Mountain bikers are allowed to ride on the designated trails. But they share these routes with people seeking peace and quiet. It is well known that conflicts arise time and again. But riding off the public paths and even building your own trails is illegal. The lower nature conservation authority has taken the trouble to document the network of cross-country trails on a map. "There are more than we can close," says Bettina Molly. For nature, these trails are an increasing problem that has been worrying politicians and administrators for quite a while. She explains that such trails compact the forest soil so that it can absorb less rainwater. The water runs off superficially and the trees cannot absorb it. Bike tyres damage roots with the result that the tree can absorb fewer nutrients. You can see along the Venusberg slope that branches and small trees have been removed for the creation of trails. This means that the next generation of trees is left behind. Not to mention that wildlife is being disturbed. Some animals are so shy that they no longer use their usual trails - their habitat is thus reduced. In addition, most forest animals are nocturnal. They need quiet zones during the day.