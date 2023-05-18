Confusion in the residential area City of Bonn establishes no-parking zone without notice

The CDU has submitted an urgent motion on the subject, which will be discussed at the meeting of the Bonn district council on 23 May. It says: "Parking on both sides of Max-Bruch-Straße has been going on for over 50 years. The situation was and is unproblematic. As parking space is very limited in this neighbourhood, tilted parking has been an integral part of coexistence and residents have got along fine as far as the pavements are concerned." However, according to the Highway Code, it is illegal to park on pavements - unless a sign or markings allow it.