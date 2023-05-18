Confusion in the residential area City of Bonn establishes no-parking zone without notice
Bonn · In a residential area in Bonn, drivers have been parking on the pavement for decades. Now the city has set up a no-parking zone on both sides of the street without announcing it. However, they have made a mistake in doing so.
Carola Brunowsky owns a coveted property. The 78-year-old lives in the Endenicher Allee and has a garage. Residents of Max-Bruch-Straße, which is not far away, have approached her in recent days because they urgently want to rent one. Because at the end of last week, without announcing it in advance, the city introduced a no-stopping zone in Max-Bruch-Straße, so that 50 parking spaces have been eliminated.
"I see the need to do something about climate change," says Brunowsky. "But where are the cars going to go?" Not everyone works nearby. Many people rely on cars to get to work, she says. She herself is not quite fit anymore, she says, and needs it to do major shopping or to visit friends who live further away. "It's not so easy with bus and train," says Brunowsky. "For me, the car also means a certain quality of life."
She herself is not affected by the new regulation, but she has noticed the problems her neighbours are now facing. What bothers her most is that the city did not inform her. She is obviously not the only one who is annoyed. In Max-Bruch-Straße there is a sign that reads: "Thank you very much for the (non-existent) communication in advance. What alternatives does the city of Bonn offer the residents of Max-Bruch-Straße?“
Since the beginning of the week, there has been a citizens' petition on the situation in Endenich. "The absolute stopping/parking ban does not even allow short stops to carry shopping bags into the flat. This is not reasonable for old and sick people," writes the petitioner. He demands that the no-parking zone in Max-Bruch-Straße be reviewed.
The CDU has submitted an urgent motion on the subject, which will be discussed at the meeting of the Bonn district council on 23 May. It says: "Parking on both sides of Max-Bruch-Straße has been going on for over 50 years. The situation was and is unproblematic. As parking space is very limited in this neighbourhood, tilted parking has been an integral part of coexistence and residents have got along fine as far as the pavements are concerned." However, according to the Highway Code, it is illegal to park on pavements - unless a sign or markings allow it.
City speaks of breakdown in signage
The CDU's motion contains, among other things, the demand: "The administration immediately removes all no-stopping signs in Max-Bruch-Straße." The fact that the city had erected them without notice could no longer be surpassed in terms of "citizen unfriendliness". Arno Hospes (CDU) says: "The topic of parking is so sensitive in Endenich." He reports on conversations he has had with desperate residents in recent days.
Rolf Beu (Greens) says about the situation in Max-Bruch-Straße: "The weakest road users must have priority and that is the mobility-impaired pedestrians, senior citizens and parents with prams." So far, they have had little space there. But what Beu also says: "Nevertheless, it is necessary to be able to offer residents parking space in the surrounding area.“
On Tuesday, the city published a press release on Max-Bruch-Straße. The parking ban is intended to ensure that there is at least 1.5 metres of space on the pavement, as required by law. Due to the parked cars, only 50 to 80 centimetres were available for wheelchair users. With a width of 5.90 metres, the road is too narrow to allow parking on both sides.
The city also reports that a mistake was made in the signage: the direction of travel Endenicher Allee was also mistakenly marked with an absolute no-stopping sign. According to the city, the signs have been removed so that the no-stopping signs only apply in the direction of Wiesenweg. Anyone who parks their car there in the next two weeks will only receive a "zero euro fine" as a warning.
Original text: Dennis Scherer
Translation: Mareike Graepel