Communities City of Bonn gives away fruit trees to garden owners
Bonn · Attention garden lovers: In Bonn, interested people can apply for free apple or cherry trees. The campaign is part of a municipal climate plan.
The City of Bonn is giving away up to 1000 fruit trees to garden owners. Interested parties can register online until 31 October, according to the city. Apple and cherry trees will be given away. The allocation will take place according to the order of applications, whereby each person can receive a maximum of two trees.
"Fruit trees are truly multi-talented - they provide natural shade on hot days, they offer nectar and pollen to wild bees, butterflies and other insects, and on top of that they provide delicious fruit," the statement said.
The distribution of the trees is planned for November, as this month is particularly suitable for planting fruit trees. The trees are half stems in a pot and are about two and a half metres tall. Later, they would reach a height of five metres, which is why sufficient space must be available in the garden.
The project is part of the Bonn Climate Plan 2035, which the city council adopted in spring. The climate plan reportedly serves "as a roadmap to a climate-neutral and liveable city" and contains concrete action steps for the coming years.
Original text: dpa
Translation: Mareike Graepel