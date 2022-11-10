Animals in the Rheinaue : City of Bonn: Killing of nutrias is the only solution

Nutrias have long been at home in the Rheinaue in Bonn. According to city estimates, about 60 to 100 animals live there. Foto: dpa/Cevin Dettlaff

Bonn No one doubts that the nutrias are not good for the Rheinaue in Bonn. But the plan to kill the animals is. The city now explains why sterilisation or relocation is not possible.

Sterilise nutrias and not kill them - that is the gist of the citizen's petition addressed to the city of Bonn. In addition, the administration should examine whether the animals can be relocated to the banks of the Rhine. The Animal Welfare Association supports the sterilisation idea and considers it feasible. The city rejects both proposals.

When the Rheinauensee was being rehabilitated, workers came across many hiding places and burrows of nutrias. Currently, a population of 60 to 100 animals is assumed, which continues to grow. "The mild winters, the lack of natural enemies and especially the high food supply caused by humans in a misunderstood love of animals through feeding lead to many reproduction cycles and a strong increase in the population in the Rheinaue," informs the City of Bonn. More animals also mean more damage. "This mainly affects old park trees, bank and underwater plants as well as rare and protected mussel species.“

City sees no other option

No one doubts the problems, but the city's solution is. After "intensive consultations", it wants to have the nutrias caught by hunters with live traps, transported away and killed elsewhere. The conclusion: due to the size of the population, the ecological and economic damage caused, the high personnel and financial costs and the legally inadmissible re-introduction of invasive species, sterilisation is not possible. For this, the animals would first have to be captured and taken to the vet for surgery. After that, they would have to remain under observation for at least three days after the operation to rule out possible infections. "It is unclear where the animals could stay for this period, because animal shelters cannot be used due to the constantly high occupancy rate." Furthermore, the invasive species would not be allowed to be released back into the wild.

In the same breath, the city points out that any action by humans means stress for the wild animals. The assessment is also shared by the species protection experts of the NRW State Office for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection (Lanuv). "Castration and sterilisation could be effective as a management measure if this would lead to the depletion and eventual eradication of the population. However, this is ruled out in the case of the nutria in view of its widespread distribution," says a statement from the authority in Recklinghausen.

According to the city, a relocation to the Rhine bank area is not possible, as the animals could undermine banks and dams and thus cause damage to flood protection. A further spread beyond the Rheinauenpark to the banks of the Rhine must therefore be prevented.

Animal protectionists disagree with the city

The German Animal Welfare Association, which has its federal headquarters in Bonn, had offered the city support for a sterilisation project, but this was turned down. "It seems to be mainly about minimising the nutria population as quickly as possible - to the distress of the animals. From our point of view, the animal protection law in particular is by no means satisfied with mere control," said James Brückner, head of the department for species protection at the Animal Welfare Association. Sterilisation would also be more sustainable because the remaining animals would prevent the immigration of further nutrias from outside through territorial behaviour. Apart from the animal welfare problems, hunting has the disadvantage that it has to be carried out permanently and thus ties up human and financial resources in the long term.

Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach