Due to pandemic : City of Bonn limits number of participants for demos in the Hofgarten

Bonn Two demonstrations planned for Saturday in the Hofgarten in Bonn city center will be allowed to take place but the city has put a restriction on the number of participants allowed. Because of the pandemic, the limit will be 1,000 people.

Authorities will allow rallies of the Bonn branch of the Querdenker movement and the counter-demonstration of the Alliance Against Right to take place in the Hofgarten this Saturday. But the city has placed a cap on the number of participants: 1,000 are allowed for the demonstration and 250 participants are permitted for the counter-demonstration. For the second rally, called “Ways out of the crisis”, the groups Together2020 and Lateral Thinking228 are allowed to have 750 people participate. The reason for the restrictions is that Bonn has exceeded the threshold of 35 new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

The organizers issued a press release on Thursday, responding to the accusations of the Alliance Against Right, which sees the group (Querdenker) connected to "conspiracy myths" and persons from the "right wing spectrum". The press release states: "We expressly distance ourselves from right-wing and undemocratic ideas.”

(Orig. text: ga; Translation: ck)