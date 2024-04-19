Cooling off in Summer City of Bonn pilots three drinking-fountain models
The city of Bonn plans to test three different models of drinking fountains as part of a pilot project. Their locations have already been decided.
As part of a pilot project, the city of Bonn will install and test additional drinking fountains in the city in early summer 2024. This was announced by the administration. "Set to kick off in early summer 2024, this initiative aims to enhance the city's livability while addressing the challenges posed by climate change,” the press office said. The drinking fountains are intended to mitigate the heat stress in some of the city’s worst-affected areas.
“The pilot project will see the installation of three different fountain models across strategic locations in Bonn. The goal is to evaluate their effectiveness in providing cooling and accessibility, with the potential for broader implementation in the future,” the city administration explained.
The initiative stems from a resolution passed by political committees in 2022. Once the pilot project is concluded, the results will be shared with the relevant stakeholders to inform future decisions.
Collaborating with Bonn-Netz, the city has chosen the locations of the drinking water fountains. In the Bonn district, Budafokpark will receive a barrier-free drinking water dispenser, one will be installed at Konrad-Adenauer-Platz in Beuel, and in the Hardtberg district, there will be a drinking water fountain in the pedestrian zone at "Am Schickshof."
Original text: dsf; Translation: Jean Lennox