Nutrias continue to be hunted City of Bonn plans new planting operation for the lake in the Rheinaue

"The filtering effect of aquatic plants is particularly important," explains Jan Peter Stiller from the Amt für Umwelt und Stadtgrün (department for the environment and urban greenery). "They help to keep the water parameters stable and to establish and maintain a balance in the so-called biocenosis - the interaction of the living organisms in a biotope". At present, the biocoenosis in the restored Rheinauensee is still stabilising. This can be seen, among other things, in the filamentous algae that have detached themselves from the bottom of the lake and are currently floating on the water surface. "This is completely normal in the first few years after a lake restoration and should not be confused with algae bloom," explains Stiller. According to the city, the planned fireworks display at Rhine in Flames is not problematic for the lake.