Stiffer fines for parking violations : City of Bonn removes designated parking at the Rhine

The city starts to introduce measures to reduce traffic along the Rhine in Bonn. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Starting on Monday, the city of Bonn will introduce measures to reduce traffic on the banks of the Rhine. It plans to begin by removing markings that designate parking spaces along the Rhine. With immediate effect, violators will face stiff penalties.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

As part of the plan to gradually reduce traffic on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn, the city will begin implementing the first measures on Monday, April 4. According to the city administration, it will remove markings which designate parking spaces in the northern section between Rosental Str. and Rheingasse - with the exception of handicapped parking spaces, delivery zones and taxi stands. The accompanying signage will also be taken away. From that point on, parking will no longer be allowed in the previously marked areas of the street. The city is also relocating the bus stops for people arriving to board a ferry.

It is expected that before Easter the city will mark a bicycle lane on the section from Rosental Str. to Josefstrasse and put up the new signage along the northern bank of the Rhine. In the future, this section will only be open for the cars of residents who live there. The entrance and exit to the Bonn Opera underground garage will remain possible. Through traffic will be eliminated at a later date.

As part of the project, the city administration intends to install a temporary center line in the southern section of the Rhine embankment between Rheingasse and Zweiter Fährgasse in order to increase traffic safety while the traffic detour is in effect during the construction at Koblenzer Tor.

From now on, the administration will punish parking violations on the banks of the Rhine, as reported, with a 70-euro warning fine and one point in the Information from the Register of Driver Fitness of the Federal Motor Transport Authority. But in the beginning, only "zero-euro parking tickets" will be handed out, then later warning tickets of 55 euros.