Contracts with three services : City of Bonn sets up 150 new car-sharing parking spaces

Car-sharing services are to become more important in Bonn in the near future. Foto: dpa/Britta Pedersen

Bonn The city of Bonn has announced plans to create more than 150 new car-sharing parking spaces by spring of next year. Contracts with three car-sharing services have already been signed.

The city plans to set up more than 150 new car-sharing parking spaces in Bonn by spring of next year. Contracts with the selected car-sharing services have already been signed. Three car-sharing services; Cambio, Green Fleet and Scouter, all applied for the city's tender, according to the administration.

"All three providers met our criteria," reports Mayor Katja Dörner. This positive response enables the city to set up a total of 155 parking spaces at 73 different locations around the city. "This is a great success and an important building block for the mobility turnaround in Bonn," says Dörner. After the expansion of bicycle paths, footpaths and public transport, the car-sharing offer is the fourth pillar of the mobility turnaround, she says.

The car-sharing service is aimed at making it possible to get by without owning a vehicle and to encourage Bonn citizens to get rid of their own vehicle, or at least their second car, in the long term. Studies have shown that one car-sharing vehicle can replace between seven and 20 private vehicles, reports Helmut Wiesner, head of the transportation department. "For car-sharing to be used, we need an attractive offer. With this offer, we can reduce traffic density in the long term," says Dörner.

Permanent parking spaces for car-sharing vehicles.

The three companies will offer different vehicle sizes that can be reserved at short notice or weeks in advance. Car sharing will be station-based: For each of the 155 vehicles, a permanently reserved parking space will be set up, to which one must also return the vehicle after use. When renting a vehicle, the starting point and destination must always be identical. In the long term, the city hopes to reduce the problem of parking space shortages through shared use of a vehicle. First of all, however, 155 public parking spaces in the city of Bonn will have to be eliminated to make way for the car-sharing spaces.

By mid-March at the latest, all car-sharing parking spaces are to be set up. The tender for installing signage indicating that the selected parking spaces may only be used for car-sharing vehicles will be issued soon.

At the beginning of next year, Stadtwerke also plans to equip 30 parking spaces for car-sharing vehicles with charging stations for e-vehicles. "It is important to us that we offer car-sharing with zero emissions," says Dörner. According to the city, the stations may only be occupied by e-vehicles no later than four months after the charging facilities are put into operation. The car-sharing services operate at their own financial risk.