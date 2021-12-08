Corona Pandemic : City of Bonn sets up new vaccination centres

People stand in a queue in front of a vaccination centre. Foto: dpa/Stefan Sauer

Bonn The city of Bonn is stepping up its vaccination services. New services are available in the districts of Hardtberg, Beuel and Godesberg. More and more pharmacies are also getting involved in vaccinations.

Due to the diminishing effect of initial vaccinations, politicians currently favour boosters as the most effective means against the Corona pandemic. The city administration is also expanding its in-patient vaccination services in Bonn. Together with two clinics, two additional vaccination sites are being created in the Hardtberg district. One location will be the Helios Clinic, Von-Hompesch-Straße 1, starting this Thursday, December 9. Both first, second and booster vaccinations will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 3 and 7 p.m. in the clinic's cafeteria. Appointments can be booked online at https://heliosimpft.de.

Select vaccine online

"As with the vaccination offer for our staff, we are also keen to push vaccinations further among the general public, to continue to raise awareness and to offer the vaccination offer in a simple and straightforward way," explains Clinic Managing Director Rungfa Saligmann. Citizens can select the desired vaccine online, indicate whether it is a first, second or booster vaccination and then choose a suitable appointment. The vaccines offered are from BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna. First, second or booster vaccinations are administered to people aged twelve years and older. The STIKO has recommended the vaccine from BioNTech/Pfizer for all people under 30 years of age, which is why this vaccine is primarily available for this target group due to a current limited supply. Interested persons should bring their vaccination card, identity card, insurance card and the completed information and medical history forms.

The city has also commissioned "Meine.Klinik", located at Rochusstraße 289, with a vaccination offer. From this Wednesday, December 8, it will exclusively offer booster vaccinations. Vaccination hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vaccination appointments are now available at the appointment portal. The vaccines used are primarily Moderna. Biontech is vaccinated for breastfeeding and pregnant women and - depending on availability - also for those under 30. In addition to the two vaccination centres, the Federal City offers open vaccination sessions at the Hardtberg Town Hall, Villemombler Straße 1. Vaccinations are held here on Wednesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. without an appointment.

Park hall of the city hall is being prepared

In addition, a vaccination centre will soon open in the Bad Godesberg district - according to information from the General-Anzeiger, it will move into the Parksaal of the otherwise closed Stadthalle; and the establishment of another stationary vaccination service is also planned in the Beuel district.

"This is very good news in the fight against the Corona pandemic," says Bonn's Lord Mayor Katja Dörner, adding: "My thanks go to all those involved for the constructive talks and the very good cooperation." She continues to appeal to all Bonn residents to get vaccinated and also boostered.

