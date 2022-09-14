Devices measure air quality : City of Bonn to purchase 6,000 CO2 traffic lights for schools

The city of Bonn wants to purchase 6000 measuring devices for schools and day-care centres. Foto: dpa/Hendrik Schmidt

Bonn The city of Bonn wants to purchase 6,000 so-called CO2 traffic lights for schools and day-care centres. In this way, the air quality is to be measured in order to ensure sufficient exchange in times of Corona pandemic and energy crisis.

The city wants to purchase almost 6,000 CO2 traffic lights for all schools and day-care centres through a funding programme of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The city's crisis team has passed a resolution to this effect, according to the administration.

Regular airing and cross-ventilation remains the most effective measure to improve air quality. According to the statement, the CO2 measuring devices indicate when a room should be ventilated due to its carbon dioxide concentration. In view of the Corona pandemic in the coming autumn/winter and in view of the energy shortage and impending energy crisis, the city wants to achieve even more targeted air exchange and optimised energy consumption in the schools and day-care centres. The state is providing the city with about one million Euro for the devices. The administration has already received the notice of approval.

