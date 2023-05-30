Charges planned City of Bonn to take action against wild parking of e-scooters

In its old version, the catalogue only charged fees for station-based car sharing. For this type of car rental, the fees per vehicle are to increase slightly in future to €63.50 per month near the city centre and €16.50 per month in outlying areas. For the first time, monthly charges would be introduced for rental vehicles that can be parked anywhere ("free-floating" is also the name for this). The city plans monthly fees of 71 Euro for cars, 147 Euro for trucks, six Euro for e-scooters, 2.50 Euro for e-scooters, 1.50 Euro for cargo bikes and 50 cents for bicycles.