New overall concept : City of Bonn wants to preserve the labyrinth in the Rheinaue

The labyrinth, which has had numerous fans since 2000, originally had its place on the Große Blumenwiese, but in 2020 had migrated to a location in the direction of the basketball facility. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Surprising turnaround for the labyrinth in the Rheinaue: The popular recreational facility was on the brink of extinction but Lord Mayor Katja Dörner now gives hope again. A misleading wording by the city is said to have created a false impression.

The threatened closure of the labyrinth in the Rheinaue in Bonn triggered a wave of protest in recent days. Use of the facility in the Bonn Rhine meadow is not to be compatible with monument, it was said in a letter from the city administration. On Tuesday afternoon, the city now clarified that this was "a misleading wording" and the impression was created that the facility may no longer be built from 2022. This is not the case.

The popular excursion destination is to become part of an overall monument preservation concept for the Rheinaue. "To create such a concept, the city of Bonn had been ordered by the district government of Cologne as the Upper Monument Protection Authority (ODB) Bonn. It has been responsible since the Rheinaue was placed under monument protection in 2017," according to a press release from the city.

Lord Mayor Katja Dörner gives hope and says: "I am sure we will be able to develop a concept for the events in the Rheinaue, which will also preserve this popular leisure facility and find the approval of the district government."